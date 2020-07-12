Apartment List
/
LA
/
bossier city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:31 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Bossier City, LA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bossier City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$878
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
14 Units Available
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:08am
$
9 Units Available
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 08:10am
6 Units Available
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:39am
$
15 Units Available
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,001
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Place Apartments
1301 Williamsburg Dr, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
6 Units Available
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 02:11pm
11 Units Available
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
3 Units Available
Alexis Park
2201 Loreco St, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$560
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When you’re looking for that special place to call home in Bossier City, Louisiana, you just can’t beat the prime location and comfortable lifestyle you’ll discover at Alexis Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
1 Bedroom
$860
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3300 Kingsford Pl
3300 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1435 sqft
3300 Kingsford Pl Available 08/01/20 - For rent is one of the NICEST homes in the popular Northgate Village neighborhood. Recently remodeled and available August 1, beautiful home with phenomenal curb appeal, on a spacious corner lot.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Debra Street
1534 Debra Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1082 sqft
Move-In-Ready Single Family Home off Shed Road - Great starter home! This home has been updated with neutral painted walls, linoleum & carpet flooring, & concrete countertops with a white subway tile backsplash in the kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5914 Midland Street
5914 Midland, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1590 sqft
Rental Property - Immaculate home available July 25 in desirable neighborhood with award winning schools. Updated kitchen, spacious living room with built-ins and fireplace. Three light and bright bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
111 Carriage Square
111 Carriage Square Circle, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1016 sqft
Very well maintained home in the heart of Bossier City! Convenient to Barksdale AFB, Bossier, Shreveport, and I-20. This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2644 Brown Street
2644 Brown Street, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
*** Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Located in Brownlee Estates Subdivision, in North Bossier. Award winning schools.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Hollyhock
6205 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1436 sqft
Minutes to Barksdale Air Force Base...

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4926 General Sterling Price PL
4926 General Sterling Price Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1674 sqft
Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Large Kitchen for all you cooks! Open floor plan*3 bedroom*2 bathroom*Laminate wood floors in living area*Gas Fireplace*Trey Ceilings*Oversized covered patio*Fully Fenced*2 Car Garage*Stove/Oven, dishwasher and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bossier City
3070 East Texas Street, Bossier City, LA
Studio
$884
240 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bossier City, LA! 3070 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA 71111 FREE RENT! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3634 Greenacres #211
3634 Greenacres Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
*** REDUCED*** Cute 2 bedroom / 2 bath Condo with WASHER & DRYER - Reduced! All appliances including washer and dryer. Town House! North Bossier for rent! Located in secure, gated community, Greenacres place just off Benton Road.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 BELLE GROVE
2518 Belle Grove Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
2518 BELLE GROVE Available 08/01/20 HOUSE FOR LEASE - 2518 BELLE GROVE - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Bossier City! The driveway leads to a garage to protect your vehicles from the elements.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:26pm
1 Unit Available
6109 Hollyhock
6109 Hollyhock Lane, Bossier City, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1427 sqft
Fully furnished for temporary housing 2 Large bedrooms, 2 large baths with wide doors and open concept living. Large Kitchen, pantry & utility room. Huge backyard, covered patio with privacy fence.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
4001 Parkway
4001 Parkway Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in South Bossier! - 3 bedroom 2 bath house in south bossier! Has 2 living areas, fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Pets considered on case by case basis. (RLNE5619339)

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
511 Linnhurst
511 Linnhurst Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1239 sqft
511 Linnhurst Available 05/01/20 SAVANNAH PLACE-SOUTH BOSSIER NEAR BAFB - Great home located in Savannah Place Sudbivision just off of Barskdale Blvd only a couple of minutes from the Air Force Base.
City Guide for Bossier City, LA

Welcome to Arklatexoma! For the uninitiated, this funny moniker describes the region where Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma intersect. And in Bossier City, Louisiana, you’re in the heart of Ark-La-Tex country. That means a combination of big city living with laid back southern lifestyles. You’ll find fellas in cowboy hats next to tall, modern buildings and bustling city streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bossier City, LA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bossier City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bossier City 1 BedroomsBossier City 2 BedroomsBossier City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBossier City 3 BedroomsBossier City Apartments with BalconyBossier City Apartments with Garage
Bossier City Apartments with GymBossier City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBossier City Apartments with ParkingBossier City Apartments with PoolBossier City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bossier City Cheap PlacesBossier City Dog Friendly ApartmentsBossier City Furnished ApartmentsBossier City Luxury PlacesBossier City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Shreveport, LAMarshall, TX
Atlanta, TXHaughton, LA
Red Chute, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College