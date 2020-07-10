18490 Perkins Oaks Rd.

Amenities
3 Bedroom house in Prairieville - Directions: Airline South to Perkins Road in Prairieville. Right on Perkins Road, then right at light at Perkins Oaks Road.
Subdivision: Perkins Oaks
3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,416 SQ.FT.
RENT: $ 1,550.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,550.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS
Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Fridge Remains
Partially Fenced Yard
Double Carport Storage Room off carport
Fireplace
(RLNE5916435)