18490 Perkins Oaks Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedroom house in Prairieville - Directions: Airline South to Perkins Road in Prairieville. Right on Perkins Road, then right at light at Perkins Oaks Road.

Subdivision: Perkins Oaks



3 BEDROOMS

2 BATHROOMS

1,416 SQ.FT.



RENT: $ 1,550.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,550.00

PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE

PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS



Description:

Washer & Dryer Connections

Fridge Remains

Partially Fenced Yard

Double Carport Storage Room off carport

Fireplace



(RLNE5916435)