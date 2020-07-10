All apartments in Prairieville
18490 Perkins Oaks Rd.

18490 Perkins Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

18490 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, LA 70769

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedroom house in Prairieville - Directions: Airline South to Perkins Road in Prairieville. Right on Perkins Road, then right at light at Perkins Oaks Road.
Subdivision: Perkins Oaks

3 BEDROOMS
2 BATHROOMS
1,416 SQ.FT.

RENT: $ 1,550.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,550.00
PET DEPOSIT: $250.00 REFUNDABLE
PET FRIENDLY on a Case by Case basis, CALL FOR DETAILS

Description:
Washer & Dryer Connections
Fridge Remains
Partially Fenced Yard
Double Carport Storage Room off carport
Fireplace

(RLNE5916435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have any available units?
18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairieville, LA.
What amenities does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have?
Some of 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. offers parking.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have a pool?
No, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have accessible units?
No, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18490 Perkins Oaks Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
