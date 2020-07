Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT LOCATION! just one Block off Hwy 171 in downtown Leesville - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, window AC and Heat in the main part of the home and space heat and window AC in the other rooms. This home has a large utility room and a single car garage with electric garage door opener. Small Pets are possible with an approved application.



(RLNE2743652)