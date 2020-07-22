Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:39 PM

20 Studio Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Airport Industrial Park
16 W AIRLINE Highway
16 W Airline Hwy, Kenner, LA
Studio
$1,000
690 sqft
Great location with high visibility on Airline Highway, suitable for professional office, insurance, notary, auto title, tax, accounting and much more! Like new strip center. Available now!

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
2040 CALIFORNIA Avenue
2040 California Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$2,885
4000 sqft
Warehouse near the airport with 18 foot ceilings and a 14 foot access door. Includes a bathroom & 600 sq ft office and Additional side storage yard.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Highway Park
3705 FLORIDA Avenue
3705 Florida Ave, Kenner, LA
Studio
$12,000
9886 sqft
A rare medical clinic/Office Building for LEASE! Well suited for General Office use. This 9,886 SF Kenner Class B medical office gem is a former Dermatological Clinic.
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Suburban Acres
615 CENTRAL Avenue
615 Central Avenue, Jefferson, LA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
Spotless. Beautiful renovation with 2 offices with windows, large conference room with massive countertop n cabinets. Blt. In fridge.Laminate floor in 1 office. Marble tiles in powder room. Walk in storage room with shelves to ceiling.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
724 LITTLE FARMS Avenue
724 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,100
900 sqft
Upscale 2nd floor office space in Metairie. This space features 3 private offices, reception area & bath. Water is included in lease. Tenant to pay all other utilities & internet. Located 1/2 block off of Airline Dr.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
5240 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
5240 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$9,375
7500 sqft
Single-tenant investment property sits on busy Veterans Boulevard across from Rouse's Supermarket near Transcontinental.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
301 CLEARVIEW Parkway
301 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,193
954 sqft
Great small office for lease on Clearview near Airline! 954 sf space offers approximately 650 sf of office space with the remainder as storage/warehouse. Great location for a variety of office uses. Call for an appointment.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
750 LITTLE FARMS (ADJACENT TO) Avenue
750 Little Farms Avenue, Metairie, LA
Studio
$25,200
27360 sqft
Ground lease for 27,360 sf. Zoned C-2 with CPZ overlay.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4929 AIRLINE Drive
4929 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$12,500
31490 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 31,490 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and Transcontinental. This property has 200 linear feet of frontage on Airline Drive.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgedale
4903 AIRLINE Drive
4903 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$10,500
32210 sqft
GROUND LEASE! 32,210 sf of PRIME vacant land at the corner of Airline Drive and River Avenue. This property is currently being used as a parking lot.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
42 Units Available
Bayou St. John
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,060
510 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Good Hope Plantation
15621 AIRLINE Highway
15621 Airline Highway, Norco, LA
Studio
$900
750 sqft
Prime location right along Airline Hwy. Unit C does have an entrance facing Airline. has a small waiting area, a large reception area, a very spacious 31x15 conference area, and then a private office at the back of the unit.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2703 S BROAD Avenue
2703 South Broad Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$3,000
1881 sqft
Highly visible Retail Space available For Lease at 2703 South Broad Avenue.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Audubon
6023 MAGAZINE Street
6023 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,900
1250 sqft
Super location on desirable Magazine Street! Left side of light filled shotgun double. Original refinished hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, cypress doors with transoms, 4 original fireplace mantels, ceiling fans, newer upgraded AC.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
4737 TCHOUPITOULAS Street
4737 Tchoupitoulas Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$5,500
1844 sqft
High traffic corner restaurant/commercial space ready for your finishes available now! 1844 SF inside PLUS 844 SF of rare outdoor patio seating space included. Option to lease the 480 SQ adjacent apartment (open wall to increase commercial space).

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
7800 OAK Street
7800 Oak Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$2,400
1704 sqft
Historic, very charming corner storefront! Suited for art gallery, coffee shop or other retail space. Plenty of walk by traffic in the neighborhood. Space includes approximately 1100 s.f downstairs w/bath and another approx. 600 s.f.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
3032 RIDGELAKE Drive
3032 Ridgelake Drive, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,350
810 sqft
Upstairs suite in centrally located 2-story brick building in Metairie. Excellent location convenient to Veterans Blvd., I-10, Esplanade Ave. and the Causeway.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Milan
4219 MAGNOLIA Street
4219 Magnolia Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,100
788 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OFFICE SPACE BY BAPTIST OCHSNER HOSPITAL AND OTHER MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL OFFICES. LARGE SECOND FLOOR SPACES WITH SHARED CONFERENCE OR RECEPTION ROOM WITH LARGE SCREED TV AND INTERCOM SERVICES.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Bonnabel Boulevard
1510 VETERANS MEMORIAL Boulevard
1510 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie, LA
Studio
$1,200
710 sqft
3 rooms. Can be rented independently at $400 a month. Community kitchen and hall bath. All utilities included (electric, water, garbage). Cleaning and internet service included. Some furniture is available for a rental fee.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1709 Joliet
1709 Joliet Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful totally renovated 2 bedroom/2 baths, 11 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, all new stainless steel appliances, central AC/heat, bonus office off master.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Kenner, LA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Kenner living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Kenner during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

