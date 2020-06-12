/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
21 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kenner, LA
Oakland Plantation Estates
15 Units Available
The Lakes of Chateau Estates
3700 Loyola Dr, Kenner, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1342 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown New Orleans and Louis Armstrong International Airport. Community has a tennis court, on-site fitness center and two swimming pools. One and two-bedroom apartments are bright and airy.
Westgate
7 Units Available
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
832 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
13 Units Available
Chestnut Creek
5757 Hickory Creek Road, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1030 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Elmwood Business District
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Elmwood Business District
25 Units Available
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
10 Units Available
Magnolia Creek
2006 Oak Creek Rd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1063 sqft
Located close to Earhart Expressway, the Huey P. Long Bridge, Downtown New Orleans and Elmwood Business Park. Community has a tennis court, swimming pool and grilling area. Units have Roman tubs and patio/sunrooms.
Elmwood Business District
28 Units Available
Citrus Creek West
5323 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Elmwood Business District
33 Units Available
Citrus Creek East
5245 Citrus Blvd, River Ridge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1052 sqft
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Cleary 4
3 Units Available
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1475 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
4 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Bucktown
4 Units Available
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
Mid-City
62 Units Available
Lumina
3701 Conti Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1082 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Lumina
Gert Town
15 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1027 sqft
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Bayou St. John
36 Units Available
The Esplanade at City Park Apartments
3443 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1094 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Tulsa near River Parks and the Brookside shopping district. Pool with sundeck, well-equipped fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, and a picnic area for residents.
Leonidas
1 Unit Available
1733 Hollygrove St
1733 Hollygrove Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1 sqft
Great modified shotgun 2/3 bedroom depending on chosen use with 2 full baths and 2 large closets. br Stainless steel kitchen appliances with microwave and dishwasher.
Lakeshore
1 Unit Available
309 Opal Street
309 Opal Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Quiet Professional Corporate Rentals through Tara House When you need a corporate rental in New Orleans, Tara House Properties are a fantastic option.
West Riverside
1 Unit Available
507 STATE Street #C
507 State St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1350 sqft
This spacious apartment is fully furnished and decorated. Steps to Magazine Street, Audubon park, shopping, and dining. Two king beds with luxurious bedding, and private porches.
East Carrollton
1 Unit Available
7709 Birch St.
7709 Birch Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1321 sqft
7709 BIRCH ST, New Orleans, LA 70118 - Charming single cottage expertly renovated 4 years ago and retaining several original details.
Audubon
1 Unit Available
5922 PITT Street
5922 Pitt Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5922 PITT Street in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
3500 Cleveland
3500 Cleveland Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3500 Cleveland in New Orleans. View photos, descriptions and more!
