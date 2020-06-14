Apartment List
/
LA
/
inniswold
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA with garage

Inniswold apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
8 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1573 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,261
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,278
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
South Burbank
21 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
O'Neal
52 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1368 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1348 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
22 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:13am
Jones Creek
20 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 8 at 03:15pm
Perkins - Highland
2 Units Available
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
1279 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
10767 Bird Song Dr.
10767 Bird Song Dr, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2398 sqft
3 Bedroom House Located in The Preserve at Harveston Available Now - Directions: From Bluebonnet go past Burbank; behind Fairhill and Springlake; entrance on the left.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairwood
1 Unit Available
14033 Stone Gate Dr.
14033 Stone Gate Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2144 sqft
14033 Stone Gate Dr. Available 08/07/20 Newer 4 bedroom house off Old Hammond $1895/mo. - INCREDIBLE NEW SUBDIVISION CONVENIENT TO I-12 AND OLD HAMMOND! GREAT FLOOR-PLAN WITH AN EXTRA LARGE KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA OPEN TO FORMAL DINING OR DEN AREA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
8157 Baringer Rd.
8157 Barringer Road, Old Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3-Bedroom Home Perfectly Suited for Your Family - For Rent in Old Jefferson Subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, zero lot line, 1800 sqft living, well maintained townhome only $1500 per month, $1500 deposit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1262 E. Stanwick Place
1262 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2911 sqft
1262 E. Stanwick - This home is located off of Bluebonnet. It has a separate living room, dining room, and den. It has a double garage with storage. The living room has a f/p with lots of built-ins and is open to the formal dining area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
1253 E. Stanwick Place
1253 East Stanwick Place, Oak Hills Place, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
1253 E. Stanwick Place Available 09/04/20 DID NOT FLOOD! THE STREET WHERE NOTHING HAPPENS JUST OFF BLUEBONNET - This street should be private since it is only one block long and has pristine homes that make perfect sense for living.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue
13156 Jennifer Lynn Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
3 BEDROOM CUSTOM BUILT HOME! MUST SEE - Directions: Old Hammond Hwy to South Flannery, cross bridge, Jennifer Lynn is on the left immediately after bridge. Subdivision: JENNIFER LYNN PLACE 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,400 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 1,350.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr
5513 Parkknoll Place Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1936 sqft
5513 Parkknoll Place Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House off Coursey Blvd. - Directions: Jefferson Hwy to Parkforest. Right on Parkknoll, left on Parkknoll Place. Subdivision: Parkknoll Place 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,936 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 2,000.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
7561 Oakmount Dr.
7561 Oakmount Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1800 sqft
7561 Oakmount Dr. Available 08/01/20 Compare this home to HGTV! $1375 near new Womans Hispital - Terrific home in Briarplace with 3 Br 2 baths double garage and walking trails. Beautiful granite counters and all new floors. Did not flood either.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mid City
1 Unit Available
152 S. Foster Dr. #11
152 South Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1209 sqft
W/S/T included! Dbl garage! 2BR/2.5BA with washer, dryer and fridge! - Large 2BR/2.5BA in super convenient mid-city with double garage! Lovely landscaping in this very neat community.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Baton Rouge
1 Unit Available
1253 Springlake
1253 Springlake Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1700 sqft
1253 Springlake Available 08/01/20 1253 Springlake - Off Bluebonnet, 1700 sq.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jones Creek
1 Unit Available
2820 Magazine Dr
2820 Magazine Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
2820 Magazine Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Townhouse on Quiet Street - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhouse on a very quiet street offers wonderful dining and shopping right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Inniswold, LA

Inniswold apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Inniswold 1 BedroomsInniswold 2 BedroomsInniswold 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsInniswold 3 BedroomsInniswold Accessible Apartments
Inniswold Apartments with BalconyInniswold Apartments with GarageInniswold Apartments with GymInniswold Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInniswold Apartments with Move-in Specials
Inniswold Apartments with ParkingInniswold Apartments with PoolInniswold Apartments with Washer-DryerInniswold Dog Friendly ApartmentsInniswold Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Walker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Terrace Inniswold

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University