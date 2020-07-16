/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:58 AM
55 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
842 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
11011 Cal Road Unit 34
11011 Cal Road, Inniswold, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
776 sqft
11011 Cal Road Unit 34 Available 09/01/20 1BR 1BA Bayou Rouge - Large newly renovated 1BR condo in Baton Rouge. Conveniently located to Airline Hwy. and Bluebonnet with easy access to I-10 and I-12.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
32 Units Available
South Baton Rouge
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
12 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
645 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
7 Units Available
Jones Creek
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$985
720 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
25 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
676 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
$
26 Units Available
Pollard - Woodchase
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
655 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
860 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
11 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
700 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
10 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
40 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
793 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
12 Units Available
Goodwood Homesites
Copper Ridge
2080 N Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$575
842 sqft
Spacious floor plans with walk-in closets and mini-blinds. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Located close to major universities in the area and public transport.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
14 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
19 Units Available
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$990
739 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
17 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
796 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
750 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Mayfair
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$950
850 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
23 Units Available
Jones Creek
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 16 at 12:19 AM
10 Units Available
Cortana - Villa Del Rey
Mirage Villa Apartments
9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$585
703 sqft
Enjoy fine living at The Mirage Villa Apartments were customer service comes first. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. We have card operated laundry facilities on every floor and balconies or patios with select units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
11 Units Available
Sherwood Forest
Broadmoor Plantation
10530 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$605
753 sqft
Conveniently Located Apartments In Baton Rouge, Louisiana Welcome to Broadmoor Plantation Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 3 at 02:14 PM
2 Units Available
Perkins - Highland
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,411
826 sqft
Beautifully landscaped property with blooming gardens and stunning fountains. Units include deluxe private patio or balcony. Just blocks from the Mississippi River and minutes from Perkins Row, LSU and the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.
