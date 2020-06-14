/
furnished apartments
44 Furnished Apartments for rent in Harvey, LA
Magnolia Trace
31 Units Available
Summerfield Apartment Homes
1500 Lorene Dr, Harvey, LA
Studio
$815
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$985
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1043 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summerfield Apartment Homes in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Harvey
St. Thomas Development Neighborhood
4 Units Available
Josephine Lofts
427 Jackson Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1145 sqft
Josephine Lofts is located in the heart of New Orleans in the coveted Lower Garden district.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
1544 Camp St. #1
1544 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
1544 Camp St. #1 Available 07/15/20 1544 Camp St. #1- Furnished 2/2 in Lower Garden District - Spacious and well appointed, fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the Lower Garden District. Walk to Magazine St.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - H
621 Celeste Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1226 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com Located in a small apartment building in the Irish Channel district of New Orleans.
Lower Garden District
1 Unit Available
621 Celeste St - F
621 Celeste St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1207 sqft
Full listing can be found at residenola.managebuilding.com 621 Celeste Street New Orleans, LA 70130 We currently have a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit available.
Results within 5 miles of Harvey
Old Aurora
68 Units Available
The Mayfair Apartment Homes
4254 Maple Leaf Dr, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1388 sqft
Set in one of the oldest neighborhoods in New Orleans, The Mayfair Apartment Homes are your home for Southern luxury.
Gert Town
12 Units Available
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Lower Garden District
62 Units Available
The Saulet
1420 Annunciation St, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1370 sqft
Excellent location close to the world-famous restaurants and shops of Magazine Street. Units feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has pool, yoga, parking and gym.
Central City
1 Unit Available
1727 Terpsichore St.
1727 Terpsichore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
LOCATION!!! 3 Bedroom with New Orleans Charm - Uptown Apartment - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central a/h, washer/dryer hook ups, nice furnished kitchen, wood floors, lots of New Orleans Charm!!!! No pets. $1000 security deposit.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
867 Camp Street
867 Camp Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
1100 sqft
Beautiful Warehouse District Apartment - Beautiful Warehouse District apartment on the ground floor. Great location just one block off of St. Charles Avenue.
Fairgrounds
1 Unit Available
2934 St. Bernard Ave
2934 Saint Bernard Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
St. Bernard Property located in the Fairgrounds - Property Id: 294393 Beautiful fully furnished property located in New Orleans, LA. This unit is fully furnished with two queen beds, full living room and dining set.
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
1312 Frenchmen Street
1312 Frenchmen Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom/ 1 bath FULLY FURNISHED - This 3 bedroom, 1 Bath is fully furnished and includes a washer and dryer. Small pets allowed with a $300 pet fee. Tours are by appointment only. (RLNE5843757)
Bayou St. John
1 Unit Available
926 N. Salcedo #2B
926 North Salcedo Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
926 #B N Salcedo St., New Orleans, LA. 70119 - Beautiful furnished mid city apartment. Heart of the city . Must see! For more details or to view contact Charlie Conforto at (504)259-7021. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840487)
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
526 Dumaine St
526 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2nd floor, fully furnished apartment. 1 bedroom (plus sofa bed in living room), 1.5 bathrooms, private balcony overlooking Dumaine St. Central A/C & heat. Wood floors in living room & bedroom, slate floors in fully furnished kitchen.
Algiers Point
1 Unit Available
232 Bermuda St C
232 Bermuda St, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Carriage House Furnished - Property Id: 206712 This beautiful furnished Carriage house is 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, over 1000 square Feet, Courtyard, washer & dryer connections. Newly remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom, great balcony off each bedroom.
Seventh Ward
1 Unit Available
2211 A P Tureaud Ave
2211 A. P. Tureaud Avenue, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
AP Tureaud - Property Id: 235603 New Orleans, LA! $1500 per month, deposit same as rent. Pets allowed w additional per pet fee. Available March 6 3 bedroom shotgun unit. 1 bathroom. Fully furnished, it's one side of a double house.
Behrman
1 Unit Available
6 Shepard Court
6 Shepard Court, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/6-shepard-ct-new-orleans-la-70114-usa-unit-a/bc2f4cd9-1bbd-49eb-b424-6f4752c75d4b No Pets Allowed (RLNE5789973)
St. Claude
1 Unit Available
1520 Mazant St
1520 Mazant Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
I have a great house in the Bywater 3 bedroom 2 bath I have two other ones also I have houses all over the city totally furnished at this time still refrigerators washers dryers forks spoons and knives towels whatever you need I have it available
Central City
1 Unit Available
1205 St Charles Ave
1205 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
Studio
$1,595
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Best location to convieniently enjoy all New Orleans has to offer! This fully furnished/all utilities included condo is perfectly located in the middle of the bustling downtown/uptown area of New Orleans.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
700 So Peters
700 South Peters Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1242 sqft
LUXURY LOCATION ULTIMATE QUALITY. SECURITY WITH PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. WALK TO FQ, SUPERDOME, CASINO AND RESTAURANTS. 2 BLOCKS FROM THE RIVER. 12 FT CEILING HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS. ROOFTOP BBQ TERRACE WITH HOT TUB AND POOL.
French Quarter
1 Unit Available
517 Dumaine Street - 4PH
517 Dumaine Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Luxurious, furnished penthouse with a private balcony, beautiful hardwood floors, and a gorgeous view of the river! Located just steps from the Mississippi River, Jackson Square, and so much more! This apartment complex also offers a classic
Mid-City
1 Unit Available
518 South Telemachus
518 South Telemachus Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
888 sqft
11 ft ceilings, central air and heat, shotgun style with 2 independent bedrooms. Kitchen has Granite counters , gas stove/oven Refrigerator and Microwave. Washer Dryer hookups. Furnished with 2 queen beds.
Uptown
1 Unit Available
4620 Dryades Street - 4620 Unit A
4620 Dryades Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Fully furnished. Quaint arts and crafts bungalow located in walkable uptown neighborhood. The apartment was just recently renovated and features large windows, antique fireplaces, fully tiled bathrooms, large front porch, and private backyard.
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
333 Julia
333 Julia Street, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quite interior one bedroom condo furnished all utilities paid! Centrally located, short walk to downtown, French Quarter and Superdome. Hardwood floor, brick accent walls and renovated kitchen make this unit home.
