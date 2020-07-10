/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
260 Apartments for rent in Elmwood, LA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
$
24 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Bella Ridge North
1101 Dickory Avenue, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1366 sqft
Great location close to Elmwood shopping and entertainment. Community has a gated pet park, resort-style swimming pool and bike rentals. Units feature large floor plans, dishwashers and crown molding.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
5 Units Available
Cypress Creek
2001 Cypress Creek Rd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1011 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and sunrooms. Minutes away from downtown New Orleans and local universities, this pet-friendly community has a sparkling pool and a tennis court, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Elmwood Business District
Palmetto Creek
5101 Citrus Blvd, Elmwood, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
1049 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
Community offers a swimming pool, pet walk, on-site fitness center, gazebos and tennis court. Units have fully-equipped kitchens, faux-wood flooring, full-size washer/dryer and large bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Bridgedale
602 N WOODLAWN Avenue
602 North Woodlawn Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Location Location! Front unit of a cute double/nice corner lot in the heart of Metairie. Laminate wood flooring in living area and bedrooms, ceramic in kitchen and bath. Washer, dryer & refrigerator available for tenant's use.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Bank Division
211 N DILTON Street
211 North Dilton Street, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Cute furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath house in quiet neighborhood. Central a/c and heat, in unit washer and dryer, parking for up to 4 cars and large back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Cleary 4
Camelot Court
3710 Lilac Ln, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1475 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2300 sqft
Close to I-10, these homes feature private backyards, modern kitchens, and full-size washers. Community amenities include a courtyard and a swimming pool, in addition to 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
$
4 Units Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
Canterbury Square
3127 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment. Move-in savings of up to $350! Ask about our renovations!* Canterbury Squares newly renovated apartments are ready to welcome you home in style.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
6 Units Available
Westgate
White Water Creek
6826 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open and touring! Please contact our leasing office to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Gert Town
Parkway
4650 Washington Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New! Parkway Apartments offers modern, luxury residences, centrally located in New Orleans. Unmatched finishes including Italian cabinets, LED mirrors, and custom light fixtures.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Bucktown
Marina Vista
1555 Lake Avenue, Metairie, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1226 sqft
NOW LEASING!! Marina Vista, Lake Avenues newest Apartment Home Community, located at 1555 Lake Avenue just blocks off of West Esplanade within walking distance of the New Orleans Lakefront and its various restaurants and shops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Audubon
5828 Clara St
5828 Clara Street, New Orleans, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Location!!! Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown - Property Id: 311099 Spacious 4BR/2BA apartment uptown-easy 3 block walk to universities and Freret St! This is THE best deal you will find for this size apartment in this area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
1819 dublin
1819 Dublin Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 1819 Dublin - Property Id: 308009 3-1.5 renovated. 1 block from trolly, great quite area. one block from trolly, walking distance to restaurants *** NOTE *** We can fully furnish this rental for an additional $200/mth.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Black Pearl
8014-8016 ST CHARLES AVE
8014 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1433 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Flat on St. Charles - his property is truly beautiful on the inside. Hardwood floors and cermaic tile, no carpet. Freshly painted. Master suite with a walkin closet. Unit comes with a stackable washer/dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Carrollton
729 Fern St.
729 Fern Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
729 Fern St - Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom apartment right of of Maple St. Have breakfast at Satsuma every morning. beautiful wood floors, ceiling fans, central ac, and new washer and dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Old Jefferson East
217 Barry
217 Barry Avenue, Jefferson, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful Single family home near Ochsner hospital features 3 bedrooms 1 full bath, nice floorplan parking for 2+ plus cars, renovated kitchen with granite counters, all appliances including washer and dryer, detached workshop, huge fenced yard,
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clearview-Transcontinental
4905 RYE Street
4905 Rye Street, Metairie, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
This gorgeous home features an open floor plan, large island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large island, and spacious living room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West End
6528 PONTCHARTRAIN Boulevard
6528 Pontchartrain Boulevard, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1715 sqft
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN THE MOST CONVENIENT LOCATION IN LAKEVIEW. 3 BDRMS 2 BATHS UP. LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM W/EATING AREA AND HALF BATH DOWN. LARGE BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO CARS. ONEYEAR LEASE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Riverside
337 NASHVILLE Avenue
337 Nashville Avenue, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
997 sqft
Recently renovated classic Uptown Victorian cottage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old Metairie Country Club
301 AVENUE E Street
301 Avenue E, Metairie, LA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3500 sqft
Rare, large, private Old Metairie family home for rent! Lovely 3,500 sf two story home on a 150' x 43' corner lot. The interior features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
1034 JENA Street
1034 Jena Street, New Orleans, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
All you need is your suitcase! Adorable half shotgun fully furnished & move-in ready w/ fully equipped kitchen (cookware, flatware, serve ware, coffee maker, etc). Bed linens, pillows, & towels provided. Complimentary wifi. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Freret
4517 LASALLE Street
4517 Lasalle St, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1682 sqft
Fabulous Freret home fully furnished with no shortage of amenities! Situated one block from the Freret corridor in close proximity to numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops! This property boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, top of the line
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown
4419 ST CHARLES Avenue
4419 Saint Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1100 sqft
Sundrenched renovated space with murphy bed allows for additional guests in this unique, architecturally significant building. Spacious living room with elegant mantle. Offered furnished; literally move right in. Assigned off-street parking.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Audubon
619 HENRY CLAY Avenue
619 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
900 sqft
SUPER LOCATION!1 block to Audubon Park & Magazine St. Children's Hospital, Clancy's, Patouts, Reginellis pizza, coffee shops, etc. Gorgeous 1st story, 900 square foot, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with gleaming hardwood floors. Lots of natural light.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Leonidas
8318 SYCAMORE Place
8318 Sycamore Street, New Orleans, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
PRIME UPTOWN LOCATION! WALK TO STREET CAR LINE, PALMER PARK, ROBERT GROCERY,OAK ST & MUCH MORE! RENOVATED KITCHEN & MASTER BATH IN 2015! WOOD FLOORS/NO CARPET. BEAUTIFUL LARGE SCREENED-IN PORCH.
