Last updated July 1 2020

64 Apartments for rent in Central, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Central renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Last updated April 9
7 Units Available
Monticello
Mallard Crossing
11320 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$860
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$887
1125 sqft
We invite you to come and join us at Mallard Crossing Apartments and immerse yourself in the distinguished culture of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Results within 5 miles of Central
Last updated July 1
17 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$895
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated July 1
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
$770
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Last updated July 1
2 Units Available
Juban Courts
8447 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1615 sqft
Welcome home to Juban Courts Condominiums in Denham Springs, Louisiana where comfort and elegance unite to create the townhome you've always imagined.
Last updated July 1
4 Units Available
North Sherwood Forest
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Last updated February 13
7 Units Available
Brookstown
Port Royal
6454 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$845
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$978
1185 sqft
Port Royal Apartments is located at 6454 Airline Hwy Baton Rouge, LA and is managed by Latter & Blum Property Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
157 Ocean Dr
157 Ocean Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious three bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 297536 Location is very quiet with two car enclosed garage..all appliances..hardwood, carpet,tile floors. All walk in closets with shelves. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
11923 FAIRHAVEN DR.
11923 Fairhaven Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Large, updated Sherwood Forest home right by St. Thomas More school $1350/mo. - 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 baths. Right by St. Thomas More school.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
8429 Florida Blvd. #2E
8429 Florida Boulevard, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1618 sqft
Townhome Condo in Juban Courts Condominiums 3BR/2.5 BT Large Lake View $1250.00 - 8429 Florida Blvd. 2-E is available May 1st. Must see this Large 1618 square feet condo for $1250.00 a month rent and deposit.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Baker
11650 Candace St
11650 Candace Street, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1580 sqft
Brand New 4 Bed, 2 Bath House! - Pre-Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
644 Marilyn
644 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
644 Marilyn Available 07/06/20 644 Marilyn - This home is located in the Broadmoor subdivision on a large lot with fenced back yard and outside storage building with power. It has new floors and freshly painted throughout.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Zachary
4047 Little Farms Drive
4047 Little Farms Drive, Zachary, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2121 sqft
Beautifully remodeled rustic, 2121 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Zachary's highly coveted Little Farms Subdivision. Unique combination of acreage and large home. Home sits on a large 2 acre partially treed lot.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
10153 Hyde Park Ct
10153 Hyde Park Court, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1915 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in gated St. Regis. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, 2 car garage, storage, washer dryer, and fully-fenced backyard.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
29252 Red Willow Drive
29252 Red Willow Drive, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1651 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in the heart of Denham. Huge fenced in backyard with covered parking and storage shed. Comes with all appliances and washer/dryer.

Last updated June 30
1 Unit Available
Stevendale
212 Rushmore Dr.
212 Rushmore Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 BR garden home on single street neighborhood. 2 car closed garage with large storage room. Open floor plan with fireplace in living room. Granite counter-tops and eye-catching backsplash in the kitchen.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Tara
8236 Thurman Dr
8236 Thurman Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 Bedroom home by Tara and Goodwood - Come view this 3 bedroom 2 Bath home by Tara and Goodwood. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated. Large fenced in backyard with covered patio. 2 Car carport. Open kitchen area.

Last updated June 22
1 Unit Available
Old Goodwood
707 Adelia Ln.
707 Adelia Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3770 sqft
Adelia at Old Goodwood is a gated community nestled on almost 17 acres in the heart of Baton Rouge. Experience the epitome of Southern living along with contemporary style.

Last updated December 6
1 Unit Available
36013 Raleigh Dr.
36013 Raleigh Drive, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2554 sqft
Large Family Home in Live Oak School Dist. - Property Id: 99905 If you need space, this Large Beautiful Single Family Home in Live Oak School District is the home for you! House is 4 BR- 2.

Last updated July 1
1 Unit Available
Jones Creek
4131 Country View Drive
4131 Country View Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1563 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home in a great area of town. Hardwood floors throughout, all new appliances including washer/dryer. Home has a storage shed and a workshop, covered Parking with a long driveway.
Results within 10 miles of Central
Last updated July 1
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,079
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated July 1
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 1
9 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated July 1
13 Units Available
Baker/Zachary
Audubon Park
1233 E Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1420 sqft
Within walking distance of Flanacher Road Park and the YMCA. Units with wood plank flooring, ceramic tile, granite countertops, raised ceilings and attached parking garages.
Last updated July 1
6 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Central, LA

"Central City Louisiana / Ive got a long way to go / and I aint gonna be movin slow / Im gonna fly right through the breeze / like I got a new pair of wings." (-- Taylor Hollingsworth, "Central City")

Located deep in the heart of New Orleans, Central is a bustling town filled with character, history and fascinating individuals intent on distinctive lives. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Central, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Central renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

