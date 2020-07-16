6290 Carroll Circle

Amenities

***MUST SEE**ADORABLE*** This 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-da-sac just off of Pine Hill Rd, in Blanchard. Close to all the new places popping up in Blanchard area. Appliances included , stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice size living room, remote master suit, with french doors that go to private patio area. Nice size yard fully fenced . Separate laundry room just inside the garage with W/D provided. Pets are welcome, but are subject to approval with a minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250.00. (if applicable) To apply for this property or view others like it, go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



*W/D NOT warrantied, left for tenant use*

*Microwave NOT warrantied, left for tenant use*



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA , by the LREC, USA

(318)219-5808



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available 5/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.