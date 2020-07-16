All apartments in Caddo County
Caddo County, LA
6290 Carroll Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

6290 Carroll Circle

6290 Carroll Circle · (318) 225-7955
Location

6290 Carroll Circle, Caddo County, LA 71107

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***MUST SEE**ADORABLE*** This 3 bed 2 bath home is nestled in a cul-da-sac just off of Pine Hill Rd, in Blanchard. Close to all the new places popping up in Blanchard area. Appliances included , stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice size living room, remote master suit, with french doors that go to private patio area. Nice size yard fully fenced . Separate laundry room just inside the garage with W/D provided. Pets are welcome, but are subject to approval with a minimum non-refundable pet fee of $250.00. (if applicable) To apply for this property or view others like it, go to www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

*W/D NOT warrantied, left for tenant use*
*Microwave NOT warrantied, left for tenant use*

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA , by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,075, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,075, Available 5/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6290 Carroll Circle have any available units?
6290 Carroll Circle has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6290 Carroll Circle have?
Some of 6290 Carroll Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6290 Carroll Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6290 Carroll Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6290 Carroll Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6290 Carroll Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6290 Carroll Circle offers parking.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6290 Carroll Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle have a pool?
No, 6290 Carroll Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle have accessible units?
No, 6290 Carroll Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6290 Carroll Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6290 Carroll Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6290 Carroll Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
