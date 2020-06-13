Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA

Finding an apartment in Broussard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
9 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 D Yvonne St
212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094 Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Sabal Palms
308 Sabal Palms Row, Youngsville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2353 sqft
Stunning 4Br/2.5Ba Home - Perfect for Entertaining! - Stunning Parade Home now available for lease! Dont miss your chance to claim it for your own! Spacious floor plan offers 4 BR, 2.5 BA and the ultimate high-end finshes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1106 La NeuvilleRd
1106 La Neuville Rd, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2295 sqft
Large 4Bed/2Bath House on Beautiful Lot - Four bedroom, 2 bath. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, large laundry/storage room. Great lot with gorgeous trees on the corner of La Neuville and Failla. Fresh paint and new floors.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
14 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
1 Unit Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$691
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Peggy Street
213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats) Students: No Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections Deposit: 1 month rent Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Appliances:

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 S College Rd #212
1008 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Condo Near UL - Great location convenient to ULL, Cajundome and Lafayette General. Association due paid by owner covers swimming pool, water, sewage and trash pick up and pest control (RLNE5712536)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 N. College Road
208 North College Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics. Close to Cajun Field for sports and transportation, close to shopping and entertainment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Broussard, LA

Finding an apartment in Broussard that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

