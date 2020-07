Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful like-new home with 4 bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a bonus suite. Roomy with great open floor plan, brick accent wall. Built in office area for added convenience. Stainless appliances including fridge. Gorgeous landscaped yard both front and back. Home also listed for sale, owner has option to accept either contract! Available 7/15! Application fee of $40/per occupant over 18!