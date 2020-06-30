513 Chinquipin Drive

Amenities

CYPRESS BEND* Available to move in NOW * Stunning 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. Located in the Cypress Bend subdivision, in the town of Benton. Popular school district: Legacy ES, Benton MS, Benton HS & Providence Classical Academy. Built in 2008 & is approximately 1,975 SF. Tall ceilings, custom cabinets, granite counter tops & updated fixtures. Hard wood & tile throughout, except carpets in the bedrooms. Formal dining room. Huge living room with a fireplace & built-in-book shelves/cabinets. Open kitchen with a pantry, breakfast bar, dining area & stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a gas stove top, dishwasher, double wall ovens, refrigerator & a built-in-microwave. Hall/guest bathroom with a tub/shower as well as a 1/2 bath for guests. Spacious guest bedrooms with great size closets. Remote primary suite with a large walk-in-closet & private full bath. Primary bath features a garden tub, double sink vanity & tile surround stall shower. Laundry room with a mud room area & front loader stackable washer/dryer hook ups. Fully fenced in backyard with a covered patio.

Pets are subject to approval. Non-Refundable Pet fee $250.00. Large Breeds or multiple pets may require a higher pet fee.

Visit our website to apply, or for additional information about this property & other available properties at:

www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804

BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.