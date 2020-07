Amenities

Lovely Home In Gated Rosedale Subdivision - This 3 bed/2 bath home is located in gated Rosedale Subdivision. The home sits on 1 acre. Kitchen has tons of cabinet/countertop space, an island, & appliances including stove, built in microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. The living room has a nice fireplace. All nice size bedrooms & a remote master suite with elevated ceilings. Two car garage & plenty of parking space for an RV or boat.



(RLNE5874875)