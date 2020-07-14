All apartments in Bossier County
1710 Wales
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1710 Wales

1710 Wales Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Wales Lane, Bossier County, LA 71111

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Close to Barksdale Airforce Base - Walk in and feel at home!. 4 bedroom*2 bathroom*Dining room*Fireplace*Updated Kitchen*No back neighbors*Covered Patio*Ceramic and Carpet flooring throughout*Master has stand up shower and whirlpool Tub* House located in North Bossier only 10 Miles from Barksdale Air Force Base, shopping, dining and entertainment*

*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3626550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Wales have any available units?
1710 Wales doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1710 Wales have?
Some of 1710 Wales's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Wales currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Wales is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Wales pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 Wales is pet friendly.
Does 1710 Wales offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Wales offers parking.
Does 1710 Wales have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Wales does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Wales have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Wales has a pool.
Does 1710 Wales have accessible units?
No, 1710 Wales does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Wales have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 Wales does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1710 Wales have units with air conditioning?
No, 1710 Wales does not have units with air conditioning.
