Cameron Isles
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM

Cameron Isles

Open Now until 7pm
100 Cameron Isles Ct · (985) 224-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Cameron Isles Ct, Bayou Cane, LA 70360

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$945

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedrooms-1

$1,055

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedrooms-1

$1,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cameron Isles.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pool
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
game room
key fob access
pool table
Cameron Isles is a brand-new luxury apartment community, located in Houma Louisiana. Our beautiful homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens
including custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Your new home also comes with a full-size washer and dryer, wood flooring, enclosed patio or balcony, among many other incredible
features!


We have an excellent amenity package as well. Enjoy a sunny day in our salt-water swimming pool or relax in the jacuzzi. If you like to grill, we have grills and steamers right at the pool! For those of you into fitness, our walking trails have beautiful scenery, and we also have an up-to-date fitness center.


We are 100% pet friendly no breed or weight restrictions on dogs!


Cameron Isles is truly sophisticated living at its finest, and you deserve to live here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cameron Isles have any available units?
Cameron Isles offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $945, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,055, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,175. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Cameron Isles have?
Some of Cameron Isles's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cameron Isles currently offering any rent specials?
Cameron Isles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cameron Isles pet-friendly?
Yes, Cameron Isles is pet friendly.
Does Cameron Isles offer parking?
Yes, Cameron Isles offers parking.
Does Cameron Isles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cameron Isles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cameron Isles have a pool?
Yes, Cameron Isles has a pool.
Does Cameron Isles have accessible units?
No, Cameron Isles does not have accessible units.
Does Cameron Isles have units with dishwashers?
No, Cameron Isles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cameron Isles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cameron Isles has units with air conditioning.
