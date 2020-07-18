All apartments in St. Matthews
Last updated July 15 2020

3907 Kennison Ave

3907 Kennison Avenue · (502) 876-7518
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3907 Kennison Avenue, St. Matthews, KY 40207

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3907 Kennison Ave, Louisville, Ky 40207Welcome to 3907 Kennison Ave. located in the heart of St. Matthews. Walkable to parks, restaurants, bars and shopping! This 2 bed 1 bath brick home features hardware flooring, new stainless steel appliances with upgrades throughout and a basement for extra storage. The sizable just-built back deck offers extra outdoor living space inside a large fenced in backyard perfect for your pet. Will accept small pets with deposit and small monthly pet feeNo Section 8 Rent $1400Deposit $1400>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CH Documents: Proof of Income.
Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).
If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 Kennison Ave have any available units?
3907 Kennison Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3907 Kennison Ave have?
Some of 3907 Kennison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 Kennison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3907 Kennison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 Kennison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3907 Kennison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3907 Kennison Ave offers parking.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 Kennison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave have a pool?
No, 3907 Kennison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave have accessible units?
No, 3907 Kennison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 Kennison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 Kennison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 Kennison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
