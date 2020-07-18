Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

3907 Kennison Ave, Louisville, Ky 40207Welcome to 3907 Kennison Ave. located in the heart of St. Matthews. Walkable to parks, restaurants, bars and shopping! This 2 bed 1 bath brick home features hardware flooring, new stainless steel appliances with upgrades throughout and a basement for extra storage. The sizable just-built back deck offers extra outdoor living space inside a large fenced in backyard perfect for your pet. Will accept small pets with deposit and small monthly pet feeNo Section 8 Rent $1400Deposit $1400>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CH Documents: Proof of Income.

Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).

If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.