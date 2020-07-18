Amenities
3907 Kennison Ave, Louisville, Ky 40207Welcome to 3907 Kennison Ave. located in the heart of St. Matthews. Walkable to parks, restaurants, bars and shopping! This 2 bed 1 bath brick home features hardware flooring, new stainless steel appliances with upgrades throughout and a basement for extra storage. The sizable just-built back deck offers extra outdoor living space inside a large fenced in backyard perfect for your pet. Will accept small pets with deposit and small monthly pet feeNo Section 8 Rent $1400Deposit $1400>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>The safety of our customer is #1, so our process has changed. We will not be doing open showings due to COVID 19. Due to COVID-19 you must submit your application and be approved to be shown the unit.$35 Application Fee- NO PERSONAL CH Documents: Proof of Income.
Household income should 2.5 X the monthly rent (Net Income).
If the income level is based on two or more people working in the household, we will need an application for each.