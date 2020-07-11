/
apartments with washer dryer
75 Apartments for rent in St. Matthews, KY with washer-dryer
33 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
1 Unit Available
4015 Grandview Avenue
4015 Grandview Avenue, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Heart of St Matthews Townhouse - LOCATION-LOCATION! This charming town home condominium is in located in St. Matthews - just about 1 mile from Seneca Park and just a minute stroll to St. Matthew Library.
1 Unit Available
1320 LYNMAR Dr
1320 Lynnmar Drive, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
ACROSS THE STREET FROM WESTPORT VILLAGE. 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH VIEWS OF COMMON AREA AND POOL. BALCONY. OPEN FAMILY ROOM AND DINING AREA. PASS THROUGH DINING AREA TO KITCHEN, WITH APPLIANCES. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE ONE BEDROOM, FULL BATH.
Results within 1 mile of St. Matthews
24 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
32 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$840
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
18 Units Available
Lyndon
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$770
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
8 Units Available
Lyndon
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$883
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Metropolitan
2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$759
517 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
740 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Contact for Availability
Beechwood Village
4524 Cordova Rd
4524 Cordova Road, Beechwood Village, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live minutes away from the shopping and nightlife of St. Matthews. This 1 bedroom/1 bath, 1st level apartment features new appliances (with dishwasher) and covered, off-street parking.
1 Unit Available
Hikes Point
2915 Yorkshire Blvd
2915 Yorkshire Boulevard, Louisville, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1956 sqft
Cozy House | Suburban | AVAILABLE 09/01/2020 - Property Id: 300401 *AVAILABLE 09/01/2020* NOTE: Tenants pay one rent price including all utilities, amenities, & a fully furnished house. This is a month to month rental.
1 Unit Available
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4
4108 Stoneview Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$925
725 sqft
4108 Stoneview Dr, Unit 4 - Beautiful 2 bedroom Condo in Indian Ridge - Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on the second floor! This unit is conveniently located just off Brownsboro Road in the Indian Ridge Condominiums.
Results within 5 miles of St. Matthews
13 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes
510 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$748
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
918 sqft
Welcome home to Elevate at NuLu Apartment Homes, Louisville's historic community, revitalized to embrace the "New Louisville" way of thinking.
13 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,036
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$907
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
19 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$967
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
20 Units Available
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way, Prospect, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,093
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1383 sqft
Minutes from I-75 with plenty of amenities including a pool, playground, dog park, gym and community garden. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Trash valet and garages available.
12 Units Available
Bashford Manor
Icon Louisville
3201 Leith Ln, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
807 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icon Louisville in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
146 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
Studio
$969
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,026
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1047 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
33 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
39 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
20 Units Available
Northfield
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$848
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
91 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,010
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,053
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$970
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
