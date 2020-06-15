133 Maple Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Richmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, washer dryer hookup, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly for small pets for 10 lbs and unders. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $595/month rent. $595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Pluto Properties LLC at 859-661-9329 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. Note: Background Check, Proof of Income and references required!!