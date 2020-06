Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

First floor, freshly painted two bedroom one bath rental, modern finishes combined with old charm. Large fenced in backyard. Zoned B-3 so could also be used as an office. Great location in the heart of downtown, across from municipal building and library. Don't miss your chance to make this your home or office. Available now. Owner agent.