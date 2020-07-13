185 Apartments for rent in Newport, KY with parking
Newport is home to the World Peace Bell, which was once the world's largest swinging bell, but lost that title in 2006. The peal of this 12-foot wide bell can be heard for about 25 miles, but don't fret about it keeping you up at night, as it's only rung on special occasions.
Located close to the border between Ohio and Kentucky, Newport may feel like a second-class city, with a population of 15,273 at the 2010 census, but you'll find a surprising amount to do or see. While it might not be all hustle and bustle here, you gain a sense of community that you won't find in most bigger cities. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.