Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

412 Somerset Street

412 Somerset Avenue · (937) 475-6581
Location

412 Somerset Avenue, Ludlow, KY 41016
Ludlow

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to one of the most beautiful streets in Ludlow. Only 6 mins driving to Downtown Cincinnati, this 2-story Historic brick house offers a quiet and safe street with great neighbors! It offers two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, and a small office upstairs. Downstairs the kitchen, 2nd full bath, and dining rooms are joined by a spacious front room that can be used as the 3rd bedroom or additional living space. There are two FULL baths along with a Washer & Dryer in the unit for your convenience. The house offers a small, fenced-in yard and rear patio area.

Walking distance to Devou Park as well as the attractions in downtown Ludlow, including Bircus Brewery, Second Sights Distillery, Taste on Elm, The Riverside Market Grocery, Ludlow Tavern, Buck’s BBQ, The Lagoon Saloon, and The Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club (reopening in 2021).

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord is responsible for maintaining the lawn. No pets allowed, sorry. One month's rent security deposit required and cannot be used as final month's rent. Please schedule a tour or submit an application if you are interested in seeing this house. Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

