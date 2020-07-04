412 Somerset Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to one of the most beautiful streets in Ludlow. Only 6 mins driving to Downtown Cincinnati, this 2-story Historic brick house offers a quiet and safe street with great neighbors! It offers two spacious bedrooms, a full bath, and a small office upstairs. Downstairs the kitchen, 2nd full bath, and dining rooms are joined by a spacious front room that can be used as the 3rd bedroom or additional living space. There are two FULL baths along with a Washer & Dryer in the unit for your convenience. The house offers a small, fenced-in yard and rear patio area.



Walking distance to Devou Park as well as the attractions in downtown Ludlow, including Bircus Brewery, Second Sights Distillery, Taste on Elm, The Riverside Market Grocery, Ludlow Tavern, Buck’s BBQ, The Lagoon Saloon, and The Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club (reopening in 2021).



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Landlord is responsible for maintaining the lawn. No pets allowed, sorry. One month's rent security deposit required and cannot be used as final month's rent. Please schedule a tour or submit an application if you are interested in seeing this house. Showings by appointment only.