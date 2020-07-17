All apartments in Jefferson County
5010 Delaware Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

5010 Delaware Dr

5010 Delaware Drive · (502) 500-8057
Location

5010 Delaware Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40218
Newburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5010 Delaware Dr · Avail. now

$999

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Check This One OUT!! To View is to Rent! Almost Brand New Inside! NEW Gas Range and Refrigerator to be delivered and are included. - Check This One OUT!! To View is to Rent! Almost Brand New Inside! NEW Gas Range and Refrigerator to be delivered and are included. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. NEWer Cabinets, NEW Counter Top, NEW Hardwood Style Floors, NEW Lights, NEW Ceiling Fans, NEWer Vanity, NEWer Toilet, NEWer Tub and Tiled Surround, Plenty of Closets, High Ceilings, Fenced in Yard and Storage Shed on a Quiet Street. Applications online at ForRentKY.com. No Cats, Section 8, No Smoking. Dogs allowable with Pet Fee.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Delaware Dr have any available units?
5010 Delaware Dr has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5010 Delaware Dr have?
Some of 5010 Delaware Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Delaware Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Delaware Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Delaware Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5010 Delaware Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr offer parking?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr have a pool?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr have accessible units?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5010 Delaware Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5010 Delaware Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
