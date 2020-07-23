/
/
hopkins county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Hopkins County, KY📍
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
4 Units Available
Willow Run
901 Princeton Road, Madisonville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$535
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
864 sqft
Willow Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
652 S. Kentucky Avenue
652 South Kentucky Avenue, Madisonville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$599
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pennyrile Park Apartments - Property Id: 168843 Affordable living at it's Finest. 652 S Kentucky Ave Madisonville, KY, 42431 Description 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Pennyrile Park Apartments located at 652 S.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Abbey Crossing
50 Peyton Cir, Dawson Springs, KY
1 Bedroom
$514
653 sqft
With a laundry facility, playground, clubhouse, and more, Glen Abbey has something for everyone. This community features 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hopkins County area include Brescia University, Austin Peay State University, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Clarksville, Evansville, Hopkinsville, Owensboro, and Madisonville have apartments for rent.