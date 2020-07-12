Apartment List
/
KY
/
georgetown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Georgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
6 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$780
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
109 Barbara Boulevard
109 Barbara Boulevard, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available now! Absolutely adorable all electric duplex, each unit has three bedrooms, two and half baths with 1 car attached garage.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
143 Mcintosh Park
143 Mcintosh Park, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Newer home. Ranch. Walk to Toyota. Open floor plan with large living areas, separate laundry room, butlers pantry,granite counters, hardwood laminate floors,ceiling fans,wood burning fireplace and stainless appliances. 3 beds with 2 full baths.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
130 Sutton Place Boulevard
130 Sutton Place Blvd, Georgetown, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lovely, spacious, 2 story home in the Sutton Place Subdivision. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and 1,863 Square feet of living space.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
100 Dunlap Drive
100 Dunlap Drive, Georgetown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
FOR RENT in Scott Co. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, all electric. Pets are allowed. We do not accept Section 8 housing. $50 non-refundable application fee is required.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
3 Units Available
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
975 sqft
Fully Remodeled One & Two Bedroom Units Available. All New Light & Bright Apartments with New Wood Look Flooring, New Carpet, New Cabinets & Counter Tops, New Windows and New Balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
861 sqft
Welcome home to Cross Keys and Woodridge! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, Cross Keys and Woodridge grants its residents access to the abundance of shopping, restaurants, and recreational activities Lexington has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Cardinal Valley
The Preakness
733 Hillrise Court, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience great living at Preakness Apartments in Lexington! We offer a variety of floorplans with great property amenities such as a picnic and playground area, laundromat, and plenty of space for you and/or your pet to get some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
1 Unit Available
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$835
930 sqft
Welcome home to Thoroughbred Crossing! Conveniently located near local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment; these freshly renovated apartments have all utilities included, giving you, and your wallet, peace of mind with one handy payment! Take

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlewood
217 Arceme Avenue
217 Arceme Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1352 sqft
217 Arceme Avenue Available 07/17/20 Huge 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - Huge, single story, 3BD/1BA house! Carpeted throughout, built in shelving, walk-in closet, separate dining room with full sized washer/dryer hook-ups!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2905 Sandersville Road
2905 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
2905 Sandersville Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home located in Masterson Station! - Nice ranch home with fireplace in great room for warmth and atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen provides a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
647 N Limestone
647 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1337 sqft
This home has lots of great updates and plenty of space. The rooms are all good sized and it could even be used as a 4 bedroom if that fits your needs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway Park
372 S Broadway Park
372 South Broadway Park, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Social distancing made easy with extra large rooms! Updated Victorian duplex available August 1,2020. 4 extra large bedrooms, 2 full baths 10' ceilings, gorgeous woodwork/mantles/hardwood floors.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
University of Kentucky
166 Colfax
166 Colfax Street, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1122 sqft
166 Colfax Available 07/30/20 Walk to Gatton! 4 Bedroom House on Colfax St! - Now pre-leasing for 20202! *Private Rear Parking Area *One Street Over From Gatton College of Business *Newly Updated Flooring and Appliances Call or text us NOW for

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park
113-2 Hagerman Court
113 Hagerman Ct, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,800
1250 sqft
113-2 Hagerman Court Available 07/30/20 PRICE DROP!! - 6 Bedrooms DuplexWalking Distance to Campus! - *Newly updated kitchen *New Floors and HVAC * $300 PER person/month * Off Street Parking Spots Pre-Leasing for July 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1320 sqft
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
941 Dawson Creek Way
941 Dawson Springs Way, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Nice home in the Newtown Pike area!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car garage has nice backyard...

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
336 Silver Creek
336 Silver Creek Way, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Gorgeous Single Family Ranch! Master bedroom features ensuite, garden tub and walk in closet.. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Kitchen with dining area includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
144 Carriage Lane
144 Carriage Lane, Midway, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
Midway Beauty! This home is all you've been looking for. A 2-story home on a corner lot with lots of room on nearly half acre lot .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Georgetown, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Georgetown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeorgetown 3 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconyGeorgetown Apartments with GarageGeorgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Parking
Georgetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGeorgetown Cheap PlacesGeorgetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeorgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lexington, KYFlorence, KYCovington, KYShelbyville, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYErlanger, KYBurlington, KYElsmere, KY
Cold Spring, KYHarrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgetown CollegeBluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Gateway Community and Technical College