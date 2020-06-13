/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM
65 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Hills
1 Unit Available
101 Kennedy - C
101 Kennedy Road, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Spacious Three (3) bdrm unit on First Floor. Large eat-in kitchen with Newer Black Appliances. Beautiful Hardwood floors thru-out. Newer Picture Windows in Every Room. Private Dining Area. Plenty of Closet Space. Equipped with Alarm System.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Wright
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wright
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2365 Stratford Avenue
2365 Stratford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1889 sqft
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
641 Clemmer
641 Clemmer Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Clifton 5 Bedroom - This 4-5 bedroom/ 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
119 Valencia Street,
119 Valencia Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2002 sqft
119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clifton
1 Unit Available
256 Ludlow Ave
256 Ludlow Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
256 Ludlow Ave Available 08/02/20 Huge 6 Bed - 2 FB Next To UC, OFF-STREET Parking Only $3300 ($550/pp!!!) - Located in walk distance to all the Ludlow shops, restaurants and entertainment district! Pre-Leasing NOW for 2020-21 School Year;
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
**Open House this Sunday! June 14, 2020, 11:30 - 1:00** Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
217 Albion Place
217 Albion Place, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1676 sqft
Mt. Auburn House for Rent $1250/Month - Open concept with kitchen knee bar, bamboo floors, 3 bed rooms, full basement, with first floor half bath, basement half bath, and full bath upstairs, alarm system.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2242 Victor Street
2242 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
Ideal location near UC for 2020-2021 School year! Lots of charm&character w/ natural wood work,hardwood flr,stained glass,2 original ornate decorative FPs, skylights&built-ins.Lg spacious rooms&open great room. Large kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2960 Deckebach Avenue
2960 Deckebach Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Charming single family home with in walking distance to the University of Cincinnati, the hospitals and seconds to Downtown Cincinnati. Large rooms, two full bathrooms, private back yard, and off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.
