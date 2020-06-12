All apartments in Dawson Springs
Dawson Springs, KY
Glen Abbey Crossing
Glen Abbey Crossing

50 Peyton Cir · (270) 797-5565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50 Peyton Cir, Dawson Springs, KY 42408

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$514

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
With a laundry facility, playground, clubhouse, and more, Glen Abbey has something for everyone. This community features 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Food Giant, Ms Becks Place, Fiesta Acapulco, Godfathers Pizza, and Dawson Springs Jr and Sr High School, 14 minutes from Jones-Keeney Wildlife Management, and 21 minutes from Princeton Plaza.
Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Glen Abbey home.

(RLNE2353358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glen Abbey Crossing have any available units?
Glen Abbey Crossing has a unit available for $514 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Glen Abbey Crossing have?
Some of Glen Abbey Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glen Abbey Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Glen Abbey Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glen Abbey Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing does offer parking.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing have a pool?
No, Glen Abbey Crossing does not have a pool.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing has accessible units.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Glen Abbey Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Glen Abbey Crossing has units with air conditioning.
