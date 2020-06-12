Glen Abbey Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground

With a laundry facility, playground, clubhouse, and more, Glen Abbey has something for everyone. This community features 1-bedroom apartments with energy efficient electric appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and extra storage. We are conveniently located 3 minutes from Food Giant, Ms Becks Place, Fiesta Acapulco, Godfathers Pizza, and Dawson Springs Jr and Sr High School, 14 minutes from Jones-Keeney Wildlife Management, and 21 minutes from Princeton Plaza.

Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Glen Abbey home.



(RLNE2353358)