Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Covington, KY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Licking Riverside
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,332
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
2012 Benton Road
2012 Benton Road, Covington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING! Three story town home with two car garage and large spacious living areas and bedrooms. Most homes have a view of Cincinnati! Some have carpet and some have wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Licking Riverside
421 Garrard Street
421 Garrard Street, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
The AMOS. A unique opportunity to experience the finest luxury urban living spaces on the market. Highly efficient EURO efficiency with a remarkable on suite bath. Monthly fee includes all utilities plus high speed internet and parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Mainstrasse
333 W 9th Street
333 West Ninth Street, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
GORGEOUS 2 bed/2/5 bath with granite/stainless, hrdwd flrs, laundry in master, off-street parking, fabulous front porch, walk to EVERYTHING.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
937 Highland Avenue
937 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-in ready! Beautiful well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Fort Wright with the bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated, hardwood floors and freshly painted throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Peaselburg
933 Highland Avenue
933 Highland Pike, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$725
Move-n ready! Beautiful, well maintained 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located in Ft Wright with bus stop right out front and just minutes to I-75. All updated and freshly painted throughout. Heat, water & sanitation included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Covington
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
95 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,317
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,182
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,004
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,109
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,231
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Encore Urban Living
716 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,815
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1454 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom units, this development offers floor-to-ceiling windows, designer kitchens, walk-in closets and an on-site fitness and yoga studio. Units also offer top-line appliances by brands like Wolf.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
$
62 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Central Business District
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,062
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,025
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Central Business District
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,152
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1270 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Wilder
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
1093 sqft
Nestled atop the wooded hills of Northern Kentucky, Vista Pointe is the pinnacle of luxury made affordable! Our unique floorplans, amenities and matured landscaping blend to create the perfect hilltop retreat! Lounge on your balcony and enjoy the
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Central Business District
Lombardy Flats
322 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Come experience one of the most iconic apartment buildings in Cincinnati with incredible brand new modern details! These spacious apartments 10 to 12 foot ceilings, stunning brick accent walls, brand new kitchens, brand new bathrooms, central a/c
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Central Business District
The Biltmore
330 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,120
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Fully renovated apartments with stunning modern finishes! The Biltmore is an eight-story, Italianate style, apartment building constructed in 1881.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
8 Units Available
Central Business District
East 8 Lofts
325 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern high-rise apartments just minutes from I-70. Large windows and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Furnished units available. Community has concierge, media room and valet service. Elevator in building.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lookout Heights
51 Morris Place
51 Morris Place, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Fully Furnished Apt W/Garage & All Utils Incl. - Property Id: 45056 Apartment is conveniently located to Downtown Cincinnati.
City Guide for Covington, KY

"Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home/Young folks roll on the floor /Oh, the sun shines bright on my old Kentucky home /Keep them hard times away from my door." (- Johnny Cash, "My Old Kentucky Home")

Covington, Kentucky, is often referred to as a second-class city, but that's not due to its status in its resident’s eyes. Instead, it just refers to its population; a second-class city has a population between 20,000 and 99,000. Besides that, it is a thriving urban area within easy reach of the Ohio River and the Primary Metropolitan Statistical Area, which consists of nine different counties from three different states. Perhaps best of all, Covington is not only a popular residential area but also an up-and-coming community for businesses of all sizes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Covington, KY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Covington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

