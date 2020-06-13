90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cold Spring, KY

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1200 Downing Street
1200 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Available 08/15/20 2 bedroom 2 bath with washer/dryer! - Property Id: 162904 Live in luxury overlooking a man-made pond. This unit features wood floors throughout the apartment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 Downing Street
1300 Downing Street, Cold Spring, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BED close to NKU *DO NOT APPLY THRUTURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117073 Located in the heart of Cold Springs, just a mile from NKU and I471 the Bayswater features tons of restaurants and shopping just seconds away.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Columbia-Tusculum
1 Unit Available
Delta Flats
427 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
767 sqft
Close to Route 52 and a short walk from the Ohio River. A community with a fitness center, a club room and a pool with terrace. Homes have a breakfast bar and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$830
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated January 14 at 12:13pm
Mount Washington
7 Units Available
Riverstone Court
5623 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
5623 Beechmont Apt. 4 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2BR - This Spacious 2 BR has original hardwood floors and upgrades throughout. Open floor plan with natural light streaming through every window! (RLNE2018895)

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
128 S. Fort Thomas Avenue
128 South Fort Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Heart of Fort Thomas! - Property Id: 130731 'the Daveed'is a 14 unit building consisting of all 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom units.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
1410 Alexandria Pike
1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067 *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT https://www.youtube.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
831 S Grand Ave
831 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom at the Grandeur - Property Id: 147969 These buildings were completely gutted and renovated in the summer of 2015.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom. Free street parking and spots on side of the building.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
731 S. Grand Avenue
731 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
The Royal 1 bedroom - Property Id: 251931 You'll love this brand new renovated apartment! Beautiful kitchen, all new everything! Window unit AC, close to everything! Heat and Water PAID! Coin laundry and storage units as well.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Fruit Hill
1 Unit Available
7149 Woodridge Drive
7149 Woodridge Drive, Fruit Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome home to this charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in the family friendly neighborhood in Forest

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
1011 Baytree Court
1011 Baytree Court, Salem Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1548 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5466 Beechmont Ave. - C02
5466 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment in Mt. Washington at the foot of the Beechmont levy. Easy access to downtown and many of the amenities in the area. COMPLETELY RENOVATED APARTMENT. New Kitchen, open concept with new cabinets and countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
215 West 11th Street
215 West Eleventh Street, Newport, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2649 sqft
This house features an updated kitchen with granite countertops and a tile floor. Both bathrooms have been updated, and the house also has washer/dryer hookups. Gas Furnace and Air Conditioning. UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. Cats and small dogs welcome.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Salem Heights
1 Unit Available
6578 Wyndwatch Dr
6578 Wyndwatch Drive, Hamilton County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4770 sqft
Everything you’ve been searching for and more, this stunning single family rental opportunity was designed with beauty and versatility in mind.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Mount Washington
1 Unit Available
5468 Beechmont Ave. - D02
5468 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
Completely Renovated, Large 2 Bed Apartment in Mt. Washington. Excellent Location. Less than a 1/2 mile from Lunken Playfield. Close to many amenities. Near Mt. Lookout, Oakley, Hyde Park. 15 minutes from Downtown and on a bus line.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Hyde Park
8 Units Available
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Newtown
11 Units Available
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cold Spring, KY

Finding an apartment in Cold Spring that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

