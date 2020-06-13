Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY

Finding an apartment in Fort Wright that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wright
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$912
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Taylors Landing
29 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,119
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mount Auburn
29 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,289
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,342
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Taylors Landing
12 Units Available
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,306
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Central Business District
61 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Dayton
123 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,240
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Business District
21 Units Available
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,418
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westwood
4 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$975
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
119 Valencia Street,
119 Valencia Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2002 sqft
119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1889 sqft
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
840 Alexandria Pike
840 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
400 sqft
Available 06/15/20 1 bedroom *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117063 This 48 unit community has two buildings that sit atop a hill in Fort Thomas. It provides great views for many of the residents.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
1410 Alexandria Pike
1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067 *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT https://www.youtube.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
831 S Grand Ave
831 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom at the Grandeur - Property Id: 147969 These buildings were completely gutted and renovated in the summer of 2015.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South End
1 Unit Available
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom. Free street parking and spots on side of the building.
City Guide for Fort Wright, KY

The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.

Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Wright, KY

Finding an apartment in Fort Wright that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

