98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY
The city of Fort Wright sits on hallowed ground. The city's location made it a strategically important spot for the Defense of Cincinnati. It was here that one of the Confederate surges into the north was held and pushed back.
Welcome to Fort Wright! Look at the might of the Ohio River. It is a symbol of the rhythm with which folks cruise through life here. Located in Kenton County, in northern Kentucky, Fort Wright is an exciting blend of the Midwest, North, and South. You'll experience it in the food, mannerisms, and sports. Home to 5,723 people, Fort Wright is within Cincinnati's large metropolitan region, but still has its own flavor. Yes, they eat Cincinnati chili, but who doesn't in this region? The city itself, with carefree residential streets, tranquil green space, happening dining spots, and more, is not empty-handed. Overall, Fort Wright is a solid choice within the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky metro region. Even folks on the north side of the river would agree. See more
Finding an apartment in Fort Wright that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.