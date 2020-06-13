20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY
The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.
Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more
Finding an apartment in Burlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.