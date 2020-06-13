Apartment List
/
KY
/
burlington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY

Finding an apartment in Burlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Burlington
9 Units Available
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Burlington
1 Unit Available
1977 Timberwyck Lane
1977 Timberwyck Lane, Burlington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Convenient living with everything at your fingertips! This exclusive community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center as well as grocery shopping within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Blue Grass Manor
3904 Lori Dr, Erlanger, KY
1 Bedroom
$720
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
887 sqft
Natural light and air conditioning. Colorful units with walk-in closets and extra storage. Community has mature landscaping. Pet-friendly complex with off-street parking. Short drive to downtown Cincinnati and easy access to I-71/75.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Weaver Farm
1001 Tamarack Cir, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$979
825 sqft
Ideally located in a quiet setting convenient to I-75. Two-bedroom garden-style apartments with step-saving floor plans in a top-rated community with abundant green space. Residents have access to a gym and several laundry centers.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Central Florence
15 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1592 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westwood
18 Units Available
Aspen Village
2703 Erlene Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
757 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a complex surrounded by nature, yet close to downtown Cincinnati. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westwood
4 Units Available
Lisa Ridge
2496 Queen City Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
705 sqft
Experience contemporary Cincinnati living in this downtown apartment block. Sparkling swimming pool, controlled entry doors and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Units have window coverings and walk-in closets. Close to Interstate 75.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$663
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mack North
1 Unit Available
4194 Rybolt Road
4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
4194 Rybolt Road Available 06/19/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Bridgetown North
1 Unit Available
5926 LAWRENCE RD
5926 Lawrence Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1372 sqft
Bridgetown - Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath brick cape cod. - Bridgetown - 3bed 1.5 bath w gargage and fence (RLNE5857864)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1155 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1308 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3114 Roosevelt Avenue
3114 Roosevelt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
616 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Westwood. Amenities included: central air/heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. No utilities included. Pet friendly.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
468 Pedretti Avenue - 2
468 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
750 sqft
Wonderful 2 bed apartment in Delhi. Oak Hills Schools. Great location. Easy access to downtown. On a bus line. Unit has many updates including a full kitchen with dishwasher and other modern amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
467 Pedretti - Sunrise Apartments - 1
467 Pedretti Avenue, Hamilton County, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
Wonderful Garden Apartment located in beautiful Delhi, Oak Hills School District. 1 bed, one bath property. Incredible location on a bus line. Easy access to employment centers and the airport.
City Guide for Burlington, KY

The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Burlington, KY

Finding an apartment in Burlington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Burlington 1 BedroomsBurlington 2 BedroomsBurlington Apartments with Balcony
Burlington Apartments with GymBurlington Apartments with Parking
Burlington Apartments with PoolBurlington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHDayton, KYForestville, OHLawrenceburg, INElsmere, KYKenwood, OHBellevue, KY
Cold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHGermantown, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgetown CollegeGateway Community and Technical College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College