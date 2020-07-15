12 Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY with garages

Apartment List
Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
Burlington
Sky Harbor Apartments
1735 Tanglewood Ct, Burlington, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
With plenty of one- and two-bedroom floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find the right fit. Apartment community features include a pool, fire pit, fitness center, dog park, community room, playground, basketball court, and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
12 Units Available
Union
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
20 Units Available
Central Florence
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
12 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
1 Bedroom
$950
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.

1 Unit Available
Union
2044 Holderness Drive
2044 Holderness Drive, Union, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4400 sqft
For Lease in the Hempsteade Community, Gray/Ryle Schools, Nice 4,400 SqFt Home located on a Culdesac St, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Baths, Finished Lower Level features a Large Family room with Wet Bar & additional room can be used as a 5th Bedroom or Office,
Results within 10 miles of Burlington

1 Unit Available
Delhi Hills
275 Ihle Drive,
275 Ihle Drive, Delhi Hills, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
Ihle 275 4BR/2.

1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 Allview Circle
3604 Allview Circle, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
4 bedroom & 2 full baths. Totally renovated kitchen, all new flooring and remodeled 2nd floor bath. New HVAC, roof & windows. 2 Car tandem garage.

1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.

1 Unit Available
Plus Heights
357 Jerlou Lane
357 Jerlou Lane, Edgewood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3600 sqft
Available FOR LEASE in September! Lovely Edgewood-Location Location! Spacious 12-room all brick 4-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath 2-Story Home on Cul-de-Sac Street w/large, flat, fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
4561 Foley Rd - 3
4561 Foley Road, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$995
1014 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, first floor condo in Delhi - Take a virtual tour at the link below: https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
Bridgetown
3020 BAILEY
3020 Bailey Avenue, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
986 sqft
BRIDGETOWN - Updated, open concept 3 bed ranch. - BRIDGETOWN - 3bed 1.5 ba 2 car garage. Freshly updated open concept ranch. Granite counters. finished basment. green private backyard. (RLNE5917201)

1 Unit Available
Westwood
3604 ALLVIEW
3604 Allview Cir, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1172 sqft
WESTWOOD - TOTALLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM CAPE COD WITH LOADS OF UPDATES! - Call this 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod home! With a well renovated kitchen, all new flooring & fresh paint, 2nd floor bath remodel.
City Guide for Burlington, KY

The Burlington Antique Show, which is regularly held at the Boone County Fairgrounds, draws the Midwest's most enthusiastic collectors and traders. In this atmosphere, it's easy to see Burlington has an affection for well-crafted, beautiful objects. That attraction to unique things of high quality carries over to the way people live in this city.

Planes take off and land at nearby Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Barges float down the mighty Ohio River. Cars cruise along Burlington Pike. When you move here, this is the scene that will surround you each and every day. Living in Burlington, you are living in Northern Kentucky, where the Ohio River separates Ohio from Kentucky, an irregular line between the north and the south. This gives the town a rare and special environment that can't be found in other parts of America, and this is where Burlington thrives. Burlington gives you Southern hospitality with the city of Cincinnati at your doorstep. That's exactly what makes life fine and dandy for the 15,926 residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Burlington, KY

Burlington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

