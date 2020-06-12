/
3 bedroom apartments
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burlington, KY
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Elsmere
25 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1614 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
4 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Road, Lawrenceburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Bay in Lawrenceburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
100 River Dr, Lawrenceburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
Traditional family homes in Lawrenceburg, just north of Route 50. Air conditioning, carpets, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and garbage disposal. On-site swimming pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mack North
1 Unit Available
4194 Rybolt Road
4194 Rybolt Road, Mack, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1670 sqft
4194 Rybolt Road Available 06/19/20 4194 Rybolt Rd 3BR/1.5BA (Oak Hills) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Oak Hills.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3114 Roosevelt Avenue
3114 Roosevelt Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
616 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Westwood. Amenities included: central air/heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, fenced yard, and detached garage. No utilities included. Pet friendly.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
557 Orchard View Place
557 Orchard View Place, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1440 sqft
Cute older home with large rooms and great closets! Newer Appliances included . Large front porch, 4-season room with washer/dryer hookup, firepit in private back yard. One off street assigned parking place included. Handicap ramp in rear.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bridgetown North
1 Unit Available
4423 Bridgetown Road
4423 Bridgetown Road, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Over 2000 sq ft. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living rm, dining rm, eat in kitchen w/washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors
1 of 31
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
Bridgetown
1 Unit Available
3096 Brookview Drive
3096 Brookview Drive, Bridgetown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
Lovingly maintained 3+ bedroom cape cod nestled at the end of a culdesac. Large two car garage detached. Brand new kitchen with granite & stainless appliances. Extra room upstairs could be a front bedroom.
