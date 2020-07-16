945 N. Grove St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! It features all new "click" flooring, granite countertops, and a fireplace. Be the first to live in this remodel!

- 2BR, 1BA

- Refrigerator, Stove

- Granite Countertops, Modern Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Farm Sink

- Ceiling Fans

- New Fixtures

- Window Air, Forced Air Heat

- Fireplace

- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout

- Basement for Storage

- Pets Okay with Approval, $250 Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities plus a $25/mo Lawn Care Fee

- $350 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.