945 N. Grove St.

Amenities
This two-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! It features all new "click" flooring, granite countertops, and a fireplace. Be the first to live in this remodel!
- 2BR, 1BA
- Refrigerator, Stove
- Granite Countertops, Modern Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Farm Sink
- Ceiling Fans
- New Fixtures
- Window Air, Forced Air Heat
- Fireplace
- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout
- Basement for Storage
- Pets Okay with Approval, $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities plus a $25/mo Lawn Care Fee
- $350 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.