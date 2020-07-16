All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:14 PM

945 N. Grove St.

945 North Grove Street · (316) 669-4903
Location

945 North Grove Street, Wichita, KS 67214
Murdock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two-bedroom home has been completely remodeled! It features all new "click" flooring, granite countertops, and a fireplace. Be the first to live in this remodel!
- 2BR, 1BA
- Refrigerator, Stove
- Granite Countertops, Modern Tiled Backsplash, Stainless Farm Sink
- Ceiling Fans
- New Fixtures
- Window Air, Forced Air Heat
- Fireplace
- Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout
- Basement for Storage
- Pets Okay with Approval, $250 Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for All Utilities plus a $25/mo Lawn Care Fee
- $350 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE.
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 N. Grove St. have any available units?
945 N. Grove St. has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 N. Grove St. have?
Some of 945 N. Grove St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 N. Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
945 N. Grove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 N. Grove St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 N. Grove St. is pet friendly.
Does 945 N. Grove St. offer parking?
No, 945 N. Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 945 N. Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 N. Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 N. Grove St. have a pool?
No, 945 N. Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 945 N. Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 945 N. Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 945 N. Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 N. Grove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
