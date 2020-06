Amenities

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!!! HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT!!! Sweet 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Fenced yard and one car attached garage. Appliances include refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups and central heat and air. Pets are welcome at $25 per month/per pet and applications are $20 per adult.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/628-s-mission ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.