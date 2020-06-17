465 S Bleckley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604



Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.

- Spacious living space with large open living room and designated dining area open to main family room.

- Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout.

- All new bathroom (currently under construction)

- New flooring in kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and fridge (currently under construction)

- Laundry in unfinished basement - washer and dryer provided.

- 1 car garage with automatic opener + car port.

- Sunroom on east (front) side of home and screened porch on back side of home.

- Neighborhood walking distance to parks and restaurants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249604

