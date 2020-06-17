All apartments in Wichita
465 S Bleckley Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

465 S Bleckley Dr

465 South Bleckley Drive · (316) 761-7128
Location

465 South Bleckley Drive, Wichita, KS 67218
Crown Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1100 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Cute, updated, clean, spacious 2 bedroom home - Property Id: 249604

Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
- Spacious living space with large open living room and designated dining area open to main family room.
- Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout.
- All new bathroom (currently under construction)
- New flooring in kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and fridge (currently under construction)
- Laundry in unfinished basement - washer and dryer provided.
- 1 car garage with automatic opener + car port.
- Sunroom on east (front) side of home and screened porch on back side of home.
- Neighborhood walking distance to parks and restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249604
Property Id 249604

(RLNE5664401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 S Bleckley Dr have any available units?
465 S Bleckley Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 S Bleckley Dr have?
Some of 465 S Bleckley Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 S Bleckley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
465 S Bleckley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 S Bleckley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 S Bleckley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 465 S Bleckley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 465 S Bleckley Dr does offer parking.
Does 465 S Bleckley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 S Bleckley Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 S Bleckley Dr have a pool?
No, 465 S Bleckley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 465 S Bleckley Dr have accessible units?
No, 465 S Bleckley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 465 S Bleckley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 S Bleckley Dr has units with dishwashers.
