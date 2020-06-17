465 S Bleckley Dr

Amenities
Cute, clean, spacious 2-bedroom home in desirable Crown Heights neighborhood.
- Spacious living space with large open living room and designated dining area open to main family room.
- Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, fresh neutral paint throughout.
- All new bathroom (currently under construction)
- New flooring in kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and fridge (currently under construction)
- Laundry in unfinished basement - washer and dryer provided.
- 1 car garage with automatic opener + car port.
- Sunroom on east (front) side of home and screened porch on back side of home.
- Neighborhood walking distance to parks and restaurants.
