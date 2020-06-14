Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fresh and clean College Hill apartment unit in a newly remodeled building, steps away from restaurants, bars, and shopping in the historic Clifton Square. This unit has been completely updated from top to bottom with new flooring throughout, freshly painted walls and cabinets, and brand new light fixtures. The kitchen has brand new granite counter tops as well as new appliances.



- 1BR, 1BA

-New flooring

-New texture and paint

-New light fixtures

-$15 water/trash fee

-Steps from Clifton Square



Rent Amount Shown is for Required Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.

You can schedule an appointment through our website, wichitaleasing.com or give our leasing team a call at 316-712-7312.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3323-e-victor---4 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.