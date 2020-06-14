All apartments in Wichita
3323 E. Victor - 4
Last updated October 11 2019 at 10:41 AM

3323 E. Victor - 4

3323 E Victor Pl · (316) 712-7312
Location

3323 E Victor Pl, Wichita, KS 67208
College Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fresh and clean College Hill apartment unit in a newly remodeled building, steps away from restaurants, bars, and shopping in the historic Clifton Square. This unit has been completely updated from top to bottom with new flooring throughout, freshly painted walls and cabinets, and brand new light fixtures. The kitchen has brand new granite counter tops as well as new appliances.

- 1BR, 1BA
-New flooring
-New texture and paint
-New light fixtures
-$15 water/trash fee
-Steps from Clifton Square

Rent Amount Shown is for Required Monthly Auto-Pay Schedule.
You can schedule an appointment through our website, wichitaleasing.com or give our leasing team a call at 316-712-7312.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3323-e-victor---4 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have any available units?
3323 E. Victor - 4 has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 3323 E. Victor - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3323 E. Victor - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 E. Victor - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3323 E. Victor - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 offer parking?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have a pool?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have accessible units?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3323 E. Victor - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3323 E. Victor - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
