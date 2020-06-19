Amenities
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703
2425 N. Beacon Hill
?Wichita, KS
Rent: $1,350.00
?Deposit: $1,350.00
Pets: Negotiable
Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 1 Ful, 3/4, and 1/2.
Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.
W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: New carpet through-out 2020.
Parking: 2 car garage.
Availability: Now
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Split level home. Main level: Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight, sliding patio doors lead out to the wood balcony form the formal dining room, kitchen. Upper level: Main full bathroom, The master bedroom includes large walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath, 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet, and 3rd bedroom. Basement: A good sized family room that has a wood-burning fireplace, separate utility room, and storage.
External features: Privacy fenced in the yard. Large wood deck/balcony.
