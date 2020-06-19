Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2425 N. Beacon Hill

?Wichita, KS

Rent: $1,350.00



?Deposit: $1,350.00



Pets: Negotiable



Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.



Bedrooms: 3



Baths: 1 Ful, 3/4, and 1/2.



Heat and air: Central

Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.



W/D: Hook-ups

Flooring: New carpet through-out 2020.



Parking: 2 car garage.

Availability: Now



Term: 1 Year

Internal features: Split level home. Main level: Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight, sliding patio doors lead out to the wood balcony form the formal dining room, kitchen. Upper level: Main full bathroom, The master bedroom includes large walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath, 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet, and 3rd bedroom. Basement: A good sized family room that has a wood-burning fireplace, separate utility room, and storage.

External features: Privacy fenced in the yard. Large wood deck/balcony.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273703

