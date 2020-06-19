All apartments in Wichita
2425 N. Beacon Hill

2425 North Beacon Hill Street · (316) 263-8110
Location

2425 North Beacon Hill Street, Wichita, KS 67220

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2425 N. Beacon HIll - Property Id: 273703

2425 N. Beacon Hill
?Wichita, KS
Rent: $1,350.00

?Deposit: $1,350.00

Pets: Negotiable

Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities including trash, lawn care, and pest control.

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1 Ful, 3/4, and 1/2.

Heat and air: Central
Kitchen: Refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and disposal.

W/D: Hook-ups
Flooring: New carpet through-out 2020.

Parking: 2 car garage.
Availability: Now

?
Term: 1 Year
Internal features: Split level home. Main level: Living room with vaulted ceilings and a skylight, sliding patio doors lead out to the wood balcony form the formal dining room, kitchen. Upper level: Main full bathroom, The master bedroom includes large walk-in closet and 3/4 master bath, 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet, and 3rd bedroom. Basement: A good sized family room that has a wood-burning fireplace, separate utility room, and storage.
?
External features: Privacy fenced in the yard. Large wood deck/balcony.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273703
Property Id 273703

(RLNE5865832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

