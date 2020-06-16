Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2318 W McCormick (Meridian and McCormick) 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with 1 car attached garage, there is a 45 dollar water bill a month, all other utilities are on the tenant. Lawn care is provided. $625 a month for rent and a $625 deposit. We allow up to two pets at 250 per pet, pet deposit. The lawn is not fenced in. I do not know the school zones, usually can google for it. There is a 15 dollar app fee and is required to be considered for the property. If you have any other questions or to set up a showing message me.