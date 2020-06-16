All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

2318 W. McCormick

2318 West Mccormick Street · (316) 295-0091
Location

2318 West Mccormick Street, Wichita, KS 67213
Stanley-Aley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with attached garage
2318 W McCormick (Meridian and McCormick) 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with 1 car attached garage, there is a 45 dollar water bill a month, all other utilities are on the tenant. Lawn care is provided. $625 a month for rent and a $625 deposit. We allow up to two pets at 250 per pet, pet deposit. The lawn is not fenced in. I do not know the school zones, usually can google for it. There is a 15 dollar app fee and is required to be considered for the property. If you have any other questions or to set up a showing message me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 W. McCormick have any available units?
2318 W. McCormick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 2318 W. McCormick currently offering any rent specials?
2318 W. McCormick isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 W. McCormick pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 W. McCormick is pet friendly.
Does 2318 W. McCormick offer parking?
Yes, 2318 W. McCormick does offer parking.
Does 2318 W. McCormick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 W. McCormick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 W. McCormick have a pool?
No, 2318 W. McCormick does not have a pool.
Does 2318 W. McCormick have accessible units?
No, 2318 W. McCormick does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 W. McCormick have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 W. McCormick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 W. McCormick have units with air conditioning?
No, 2318 W. McCormick does not have units with air conditioning.
