Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

215 South Lark Lane - 1

215 S Lark Ln · (620) 765-4441
Location

215 S Lark Ln, Wichita, KS 67209
Oak Cliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Townhouse with Attached 2 Car Garage and Fenced Back Yard! Large Basement offers a Den/Family room, storage/ utility rooms, as well as the second bathroom and third bedroom. Kitchen appliances include Fridge/Freezer, Oven Range, and Dishwasher. Washer/ Dryer hookups in basement utility room.
Pets will be considered with $25/mo pet fee added onto the rent and deposit amounts per pet. $20 application fee per adult applicant.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/215-south-lark-lane---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have any available units?
215 South Lark Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have?
Some of 215 South Lark Lane - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 South Lark Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
215 South Lark Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 South Lark Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 South Lark Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 South Lark Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
