Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This cute updated 2 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow features a large living room with faux fireplace, dining room, kitchen with all appliances and hardwood floors throughout. Utility room is off the kitchen leading to the attached garage with automatic door opener. Utility room also has door to the fenced backyard with large patio for grilling and entertaining.



This home is in east Wichita on a beautiful quiet street. Call or text 316-361-6857 for more information or to set up a showing!!