Wichita, KS
1821 N 127th St East
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1821 N 127th St East

1821 North 127th Street East · (316) 243-9929
Wichita
Location

1821 North 127th Street East, Wichita, KS 67206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1821 N 127th St East · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2440 sqft

Amenities

1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.

This unique open-floor concept boasts granite countertops, wood floors, and laundry rooms on the main level. We have 9ft ceilings in our finished basements that come with wet-bars. We have three bedrooms and bathrooms, balcony's, fireplaces, and a friendly atmosphere. Our master suites are spacious and designed with you in mind.

Close to K96 and major shopping areas as well as walking paths. We are a few blocks from many private as well as public schools. Our area has recently exploded with new shopping opportunities, restaurants, and great movie experiences. Come and enjoy your life at Lakeside Court!

Granite countertops, lake views, open floor plans, and wet bars are only some of our amenities.

(RLNE3893605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 N 127th St East have any available units?
1821 N 127th St East has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 N 127th St East have?
Some of 1821 N 127th St East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 N 127th St East currently offering any rent specials?
1821 N 127th St East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 N 127th St East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 N 127th St East is pet friendly.
Does 1821 N 127th St East offer parking?
No, 1821 N 127th St East does not offer parking.
Does 1821 N 127th St East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 N 127th St East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 N 127th St East have a pool?
No, 1821 N 127th St East does not have a pool.
Does 1821 N 127th St East have accessible units?
No, 1821 N 127th St East does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 N 127th St East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 N 127th St East does not have units with dishwashers.
