1821 N 127th St East Available 07/15/20 WAIT LIST - 3 Bed 3 Bath Newly Constructed Home with Lake View and No Maintenance! - Newly constructed (2015) townhomes near 21st and 127th.



This unique open-floor concept boasts granite countertops, wood floors, and laundry rooms on the main level. We have 9ft ceilings in our finished basements that come with wet-bars. We have three bedrooms and bathrooms, balcony's, fireplaces, and a friendly atmosphere. Our master suites are spacious and designed with you in mind.



Close to K96 and major shopping areas as well as walking paths. We are a few blocks from many private as well as public schools. Our area has recently exploded with new shopping opportunities, restaurants, and great movie experiences. Come and enjoy your life at Lakeside Court!



Granite countertops, lake views, open floor plans, and wet bars are only some of our amenities.



