Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

1625 S. Beech

1625 South Beech · (316) 669-4903
Location

1625 South Beech, Wichita, KS 67207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

This remodeled two-bedroom split-level townhouse near Harry & Webb is conveniently located to all of your retail and dining needs as well as Harrison Park and Beech Elementary School. It features new flooring, ample closet space, and a brick fireplace! The master bedroom even has a balcony; enjoy your morning coffee in the sunshine!
- 2BR, 1.5BA
- Fresh Paint, New Flooring Throughout
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Fireplace
- Balcony off Master BR
- Central Heat & Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal
- Large Under-stairs Storage Area
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee
- $415 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 S. Beech have any available units?
1625 S. Beech has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 S. Beech have?
Some of 1625 S. Beech's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 S. Beech currently offering any rent specials?
1625 S. Beech is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 S. Beech pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 S. Beech is pet friendly.
Does 1625 S. Beech offer parking?
No, 1625 S. Beech does not offer parking.
Does 1625 S. Beech have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 S. Beech does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 S. Beech have a pool?
No, 1625 S. Beech does not have a pool.
Does 1625 S. Beech have accessible units?
No, 1625 S. Beech does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 S. Beech have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 S. Beech has units with dishwashers.
