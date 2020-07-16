1625 S. Beech

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This remodeled two-bedroom split-level townhouse near Harry & Webb is conveniently located to all of your retail and dining needs as well as Harrison Park and Beech Elementary School. It features new flooring, ample closet space, and a brick fireplace! The master bedroom even has a balcony; enjoy your morning coffee in the sunshine!

- 2BR, 1.5BA

- Fresh Paint, New Flooring Throughout

- Washer/Dryer Hookups

- Fireplace

- Balcony off Master BR

- Central Heat & Air

- Ceiling Fans

- Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal

- Large Under-stairs Storage Area

- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee

- Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee

- $415 Move-in Fee

RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE

Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!