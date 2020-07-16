1625 S. Beech

Amenities
This remodeled two-bedroom split-level townhouse near Harry & Webb is conveniently located to all of your retail and dining needs as well as Harrison Park and Beech Elementary School. It features new flooring, ample closet space, and a brick fireplace! The master bedroom even has a balcony; enjoy your morning coffee in the sunshine!
- 2BR, 1.5BA
- Fresh Paint, New Flooring Throughout
- Washer/Dryer Hookups
- Fireplace
- Balcony off Master BR
- Central Heat & Air
- Ceiling Fans
- Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal
- Large Under-stairs Storage Area
- Pets Welcome with Approval, No Pet Rent! $250 One-time Pet Fee
- Tenant Responsible for Gas, Electric, Water, and a $15/mo Trash Fee
- $415 Move-in Fee
RENT AMOUNT SHOWN IS FOR MONTHLY AUTO-PAY SCHEDULE
Schedule a tour online at wichitaleasing.com or give us a call at 316-669-4903!