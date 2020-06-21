All apartments in Wichita
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1215 S Ellis

1215 Ellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Ellis Street, Wichita, KS 67211
South Central

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - Come and check out this adorable single family home. This house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large family living room, updated kitchen with a small dining room attached to the kitchen, unfinished basement, and a mud room that leads out to a fenced in backyard.

You can hop on interstate 135 and get to places quickly. This house is located near intersection of S Hydraulic and Lincoln. Parks near by: Henry Park

$700 Security Deposit
$700 Rent
$25 Application fee per adult
$50 dollar pet fee for rent and deposit $25 for each additional pet

Minimum credit score of 580

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 S Ellis have any available units?
1215 S Ellis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 1215 S Ellis currently offering any rent specials?
1215 S Ellis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 S Ellis pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 S Ellis is pet friendly.
Does 1215 S Ellis offer parking?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not offer parking.
Does 1215 S Ellis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 S Ellis have a pool?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not have a pool.
Does 1215 S Ellis have accessible units?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 S Ellis have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 S Ellis have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 S Ellis does not have units with air conditioning.
