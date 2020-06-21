1215 S Ellis

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home - Come and check out this adorable single family home. This house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large family living room, updated kitchen with a small dining room attached to the kitchen, unfinished basement, and a mud room that leads out to a fenced in backyard.



You can hop on interstate 135 and get to places quickly. This house is located near intersection of S Hydraulic and Lincoln. Parks near by: Henry Park



$700 Security Deposit

$700 Rent

$25 Application fee per adult

$50 dollar pet fee for rent and deposit $25 for each additional pet



Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5838630)