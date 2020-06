Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

3 BD/2.5 BA HOME LOCATED ON THE WEST SIDE NEAR THE ZOO! - Location is everything! This beautiful home is located in a quiet subdivision just off W 13th St and within walking distance to Sedgwick County Park. The property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath with laundry on the main floor. Kitchen and bathrooms are finishing up being remodeled but will be brand new just in time for move-in! Home also includes a beautiful brick fireplace. Backyard has a privacy fence and deck with plenty of space to host a small family BBQ.



Small dogs only please! No cats! Pet fee: $50 for the first and $25 for each additional. This applies to the deposit and monthly rent.



$1250.00 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult (non-refundable)

No section 8

Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at pmpwichita.com for more properties. For more information, please call 316-243-9929 or to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



