Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1127 N Richmond Ave

1127 N Richmond Ave · (316) 264-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1127 N Richmond Ave, Wichita, KS 67203
Indian Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 1.5 baths, $905 · Avail. Jul 15

$905

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink. The upper level offers a large open plan living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to the raised rear deck and stairs to the backyard, with two bedrooms and a full bathroom down the hallway. While the lower level offers a further four bedrooms, a half bathroom, and a laundry area where there is space for a full-size washer and dryer. This home comes complete with carpet, vinyl, and window treatments throughout and off-street parking for up to three cars. Don't delay, contact us today, before this west-central Wichita home has been leased.

PET POLICY

Two (2) pets are permitted up to a maximum weight of 60lbs each at maturity, a minimum of 1 year of age. A nonrefundable $150 per pet fee, fully refundable $250 per pet deposit, and a monthly $10 per pet rent is required. Some breed restrictions do apply, please contact us for full details of these restrictions.

(RLNE4963173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 N Richmond Ave have any available units?
1127 N Richmond Ave has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 N Richmond Ave have?
Some of 1127 N Richmond Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 N Richmond Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1127 N Richmond Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 N Richmond Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 N Richmond Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1127 N Richmond Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1127 N Richmond Ave does offer parking.
Does 1127 N Richmond Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 N Richmond Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 N Richmond Ave have a pool?
No, 1127 N Richmond Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1127 N Richmond Ave have accessible units?
No, 1127 N Richmond Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 N Richmond Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 N Richmond Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
