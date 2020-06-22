1127 N Richmond Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 07/15/20 Spacious west-central Wichita split level house with 6 bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms featuring central heat & air, a kitchen equipped with oven/range w/ extractor hood, refrigerator, and double basin sink. The upper level offers a large open plan living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to the raised rear deck and stairs to the backyard, with two bedrooms and a full bathroom down the hallway. While the lower level offers a further four bedrooms, a half bathroom, and a laundry area where there is space for a full-size washer and dryer. This home comes complete with carpet, vinyl, and window treatments throughout and off-street parking for up to three cars. Don't delay, contact us today, before this west-central Wichita home has been leased.



PET POLICY



Two (2) pets are permitted up to a maximum weight of 60lbs each at maturity, a minimum of 1 year of age. A nonrefundable $150 per pet fee, fully refundable $250 per pet deposit, and a monthly $10 per pet rent is required. Some breed restrictions do apply, please contact us for full details of these restrictions.



(RLNE4963173)