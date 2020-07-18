All apartments in Wichita
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1121 S Everett St

1121 South Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1121 South Everett Street, Wichita, KS 67213
Stanley-Aley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Home Near Friends University - Talk about curb appeal! This beautiful home has just been remodeled with new flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Home has three bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious eat in kitchen. Includes a mudroom and large shed/garage in back. Check this property out today!

Rent: $775
Deposit: $775
Credit score: 580 or higher
Pets: only small dogs only!
Pet policy: $50 for the first pet and $25 for each additional. This applies to the deposit and monthly rent.

If this home does not meet your needs. Check out the other properties we have available at choosesnc.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 S Everett St have any available units?
1121 S Everett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 1121 S Everett St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 S Everett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 S Everett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 S Everett St is pet friendly.
Does 1121 S Everett St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 S Everett St offers parking.
Does 1121 S Everett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 S Everett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 S Everett St have a pool?
No, 1121 S Everett St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 S Everett St have accessible units?
No, 1121 S Everett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 S Everett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 S Everett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 S Everett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 S Everett St does not have units with air conditioning.
