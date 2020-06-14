/
1 bedroom apartments
105 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,540
725 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
615 sqft
University Plaza is just blocks away from KU Medical Center and short drive to The Country Club Plaza and Westport with all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Kansas City has to offer.
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$940
583 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$682
420 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living in the city! Welcome home to Malvern Hill Apartment Homes in Kansas City, Kansas. We are the essence of tranquility tucked among the trees and rolling, lush landscape, to provide a lifestyle that is both attractive and relaxed.
Plaza Westport
11 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
685 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
West Plaza
7 Units Available
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
600 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
West Plaza
10 Units Available
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
551 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Rosedale
5 Units Available
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Kansas City, KS. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
West Plaza
15 Units Available
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
755 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4726 Belleview Apt #8
4726 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel.
Country Club Plaza
1 Unit Available
4619 Jefferson St.
4619 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
560 sqft
Plaza Club City Apartments is the perfect Kansas City, MO location for working professionals, executives, and all around urbanites.
Volker
1 Unit Available
1051-1 W 41st Place
1051 W 41st Pl, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
750 sqft
The Roanoke is located near Westport in Kansas City, MO.
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4804 Jefferson Street - 301
4804 Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
Enjoy this gorgeous 1 bdrm/1bth is the Heart of Plaza! Directly across from Plaza shops, restaurants and nightlife.
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4509 Roanoke Pkwy - 3
4509 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
Don't miss out on a great location at an awesome price!! West Plaza Condo, 1 bd, located on the 2nd floor Walk to shops, dining and nightlife.
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4531 Wyoming St
4531 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
600 sqft
Another Great Listing From Trevor And Renters Warehouse! This upper level rear entry duplex is available NOW!!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT. You can see a video walkthrough here: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified
Rosedale
9 Units Available
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$927
795 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified
Old Westport
36 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
751 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
Verified
Roanoke
144 Units Available
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
726 sqft
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified
River Market
33 Units Available
Market Station
240 W 2nd St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,264
827 sqft
Prime Kansas City location in walking distance to boutique shops, fine dining and nightlife. Apartments have contemporary features, gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and full-size washer-dryer.
