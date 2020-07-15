4208 S Herren Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4 bed duplex in the country! - AVAILABLE NOW! This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is set in the country, only 10 miles west of Hutchinson. Full finished basement has two bedrooms PLUS extra large living space. Washer and dryer hookups, Central Heat/Air, Stove, and Microwave included . Upstairs bathroom has ADA shower. Large main level laundry room. Detached one car garage. No smoking. No pets. All utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility. 12 month lease. $895/mo. $895 deposit. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy.



(RLNE3763984)