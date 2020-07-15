All apartments in Reno County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4208 S Herren Rd

4208 South Herren Road · (620) 615-2380
Location

4208 South Herren Road, Reno County, KS 67501

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4208 S Herren Rd · Avail. now

$895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 bed duplex in the country! - AVAILABLE NOW! This 4 bed 2 bath duplex is set in the country, only 10 miles west of Hutchinson. Full finished basement has two bedrooms PLUS extra large living space. Washer and dryer hookups, Central Heat/Air, Stove, and Microwave included . Upstairs bathroom has ADA shower. Large main level laundry room. Detached one car garage. No smoking. No pets. All utilities and lawn care are tenant's responsibility. 12 month lease. $895/mo. $895 deposit. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renters insurance policy.

(RLNE3763984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 S Herren Rd have any available units?
4208 S Herren Rd has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4208 S Herren Rd have?
Some of 4208 S Herren Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 S Herren Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4208 S Herren Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 S Herren Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4208 S Herren Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno County.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4208 S Herren Rd offers parking.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 S Herren Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd have a pool?
No, 4208 S Herren Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd have accessible units?
No, 4208 S Herren Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 S Herren Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 S Herren Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4208 S Herren Rd has units with air conditioning.
